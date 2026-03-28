College Football Powerhouse Predicted to Lose 4-Star Recruit to Big Ten Rival

The Oregon Ducks have come very close to winning their first national championship in program history, but they haven't been able to succeed yet.

The team is headed by coach Dan Lanning, who has guided the Ducks to four consecutive seasons with double-digit wins. Under his leadership, they have also made back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff. However, in both years, they lost to the eventual national champion in convincing fashion.

One significant factor contributing to the team's success is their performance in recruiting. The Ducks have achieved four consecutive top-10 recruiting classes, with three of those classes ranked in the top five. According to 247Sports, they are ranked No. 13 in the 2027 recruiting rankings, having secured six commitments so far.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Although it's a positive situation early in the recruiting process, Lanning did receive a concerning prediction on Friday. Rivals recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong predicted that four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder may decommit from Oregon and instead join their Big Ten rival, the USC Trojans.

According to Rivals' industry rankings, Fielder is currently ranked as the No. 131 overall player and the No. 14 offensive tackle. However, he also has rankings as high as No. 81 overall and No. 10 among offensive tackles. Fielder has been committed to the Ducks since Feb. 1, 2026.

He is a highly-touted prospect with offers from Oregon, USC, Nebraska, UCLA, Michigan, Colorado, BYU, SMU, and others. The Rivals prediction machine gives the Trojans a 97.8% chance of landing the talented offensive line recruit.

Head coach Lincoln Riley has been working diligently to improve the USC football program. When he took over before the 2022 season, the Trojans were coming off a disappointing 4-8 record. In his first year, Riley led the team to an 11-3 finish.

However, the subsequent two seasons saw a decline, resulting in records of 8-5 and then 7-6. This past season, he rebounded with a 9-4 record. His success has also translated into securing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2026.

USC has six commitments and is ranked as the No. 9 class in the 2027 rankings. If they successfully convince Fielder to change his commitment, it would not only improve their ranking but also impact their Big Ten rivals' class.

This would send a clear message that the Trojans are serious about recruiting as they aim to regain the prominence they experienced in the early 2000s.