Upset alert for Week 13: Ohio State, USC on notice in Rivalry Week

There's one day left of the regular season before the annual Championship Saturday and the College Football Playoff Selection Sunday, and with plenty of hugely important games with narrow point spreads that could set the table for some upsets across the country.

Up next is Rivalry Week, with two traditional games on tap that will directly affect what the College Football Playoff looks like.

In the early slate, Ohio State and Michigan will square off with the Big Ten East title on the line and a virtual guarantee as the No. 2 seed in the national semifinal for the winner, provided they can also win the conference championship.

And in primetime, the greatest intersectional rivalry in sports kicks off in Los Angeles as USC welcomes Notre Dame having already clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and consideration for the top four.

Here's your look at the teams on notice this Saturday, with game lines provided by SI Sportsbook.

College football picks, predictions for Week 13

We're not saying these underdogs will win, just that they can win

All times Eastern

Michigan (+8) over Ohio State. The Wolverines have built a physical offense running the ball behind a capable line as a complement to college football's top total defense, even if two of their most important inputs — running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards — are dealing with injuries. Michigan has the speed on the corners to match well enough to marginally slow down the Buckeyes' perimeter threats and there are questions about OSU's ability to match physicality at the line. 12 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)

South Carolina (+14.5) over Clemson. Keep an eye on the Gamecocks, who just piled on 63 points against the Vols in a major upset as Spencer Rattler hit 81% of his throws for six touchdown passes. Clemson's defense is miles better than Tennessee's but its back seven has struggled at points this season, and the offense has still not lived up to its talent on the field. 12 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Louisville (+3) over Kentucky. There's still a question if Malik Cunningham will play, but even without their gifted quarterback, the Cardinals have been playing aggressive defense lately, placing first nationally in sacks and second in takeaways, and can generate some real pressure on Will Levis by not giving him the time to connect with his deeper field targets, key to Louisville getting two wins over ranked teams in their last four games this year. 3 p.m. on SECN and fuboTV (Try for free)

Oregon State (+3) over Oregon. No one's really paying attention to the Beavers this season, but they're six combined points away from being a one-loss team. And despite playing a first-year quarterback, Oregon State could easily find some lanes against a Ducks secondary that ranks a paltry 122nd out of 131 in FBS. Plus, Oregon star quarterback Bo Nix is playing on an iffy ankle. 3:30 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Notre Dame (+5.5) over USC. Caleb Williams is a legitimate Heisman contender and his leadership of the Trojan offense has been remarkable, but the question on this team is, as it has been since the start, is on defense. USC is 1st nationally in turnover margin per game, but is still bleeding yards to opponents, 4th worst per game and in the air on a per pass basis. Notre Dame is on a five-game win streak and owns dominant wins over both ACC title game entrants UNC and Clemson and can grind out the clock. 7:30 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

According to CFP Selection Committee

