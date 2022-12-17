Florida vs. Oregon State picks, predictions for Las Vegas Bowl

The second day of the 2022 college football bowl season brings us an SEC vs. Pac-12 matchup between Florida and Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

Florida checks in at 6-6 in head coach Billy Napier's debut season, an up-and-down campaign with highlights include a win over a top-10 ranked Utah and low-lights like a loss to perennial SEC cellar-dweller Vanderbilt.

Plus, the Gators won't have starting quarterback Anthony Richardson as he prepares for the NFL Draft, allowing former Ohio State transfer Jack Miller a chance to take the reins of an offense that is skilled when running the ball.

Oregon State won nine games on the year, enough to earn head coach Jonathan Smith a contract extension after leading the program to its second-straight winning season behind a balanced offense and a disciplined front seven unit.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State picks, predictions

Las Vegas Bowl predictions for Florida vs. Oregon State

Oregon State prediction: FPI projects the Beavers have the edge in this matchup, with a 57.1 percent chance to win the game outright against the SEC challenger.

Florida prediction: By contrast, the computers give the Gators a 42.9 percent chance to take down the Beavers and avoid falling below .500 on the season.

Point spread: Oregon State comes into the matchup as 8.5 point favorites against Florida, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 53 points

Moneyline: Oregon State -376 | Florida +250

Spread consensus pick: Oregon State -8.5

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

College Football HQ Prediction: Oregon State 27, Florida 24. Not enough for the Beavers to cover the spread (Florida +8.5) or to hit the over (Under 53).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

