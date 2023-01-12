College football recruiting: Georgia emerging for No. 1 2024 player

Dylan Raiola turned heads recently when he de-committed from Ohio State, but one school appears to be the new favorite landing spot for the No. 1 player in the 2024 college football recruiting class.

247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong revealed his new Crystal Ball prediction for the quarterback, with Georgia emerging as the favorite to sign the player ahead of next season.

Wiltfong has a perfect 100 percent record in making recruiting predictions for the 2024 cycle and is 91.34 percent correct all-time.

The other 247 analysts still favor Ohio State to earn Raiola's commitment a second time, with the Buckeyes garnering 58.3 percent of the predictions, compared to Georgia at 33.3 percent.

Raiola was in attendance to see Georgia win its second-straight national championship, a historic 65-7 defeat of TCU.

Starting from scratch

"Everything is back on the table," Raiola's father told Wiltfong in December. "His process is almost like it's re-starting. It's not closed off to anybody."

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds from Chandler, Arizona, Raiola has made a name for himself as a superstar in the 2024 football recruiting class.

Dylan Raiola recruiting profile

He passed for 3,241 yards with 32 touchdown passes and rushed for nine additional scores in 12 games as a sophomore.

Raiola hit over 64 percent of his throws for 2,435 yards with 22 touchdowns with five interceptions in his junior campaign.

"In elite company"

"With his sturdy lower body, he is able to generate power and velocity on his throws," 247Sports recruiting analyst Chris Singletary said in his assessment of Raiola.

"As he continues to mature and grow, he could top the scales at 235 pounds. His athleticism is good and should improve as he develops throughout his career."

Singletary added that Raiola is a "young player who has very few holes in his game even with two more years of high school left. Ahead of the curve mechanically and possesses the arm strength that puts him in elite company."

