No. 2 overall college football prospect announces official visit front-runners

The pursuit of the nation's premier gridiron talent has narrowed significantly as one of the most decorated prospects in the 2027 cycle begins to finalize his travel schedule. This high-ranking offensive lineman currently occupies the second overall spot in the national rankings across multiple recruiting platforms.

Following dozens of scholarship offers and a lengthy series of unofficial visits during the early years of his high school career, the focus is now shifting toward the formal official visits that frequently serve as the final precursor to a commitment.

The Fort Lauderdale native is a singular physical specimen who successfully transitioned from a defensive role into a dominant presence on the offensive front. Measuring nearly 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 300 pounds, he displays the explosive movement and lateral quickness that are typically reserved for much lighter athletes.

His previous experience as a rotational post player for a state-championship basketball program is evident in the nimble footwork and elite reactionary skills that talent evaluators have highlighted throughout his meteoric rise.

Latest updates suggest that three powerhouse programs have moved into a leading position to host this Five-Star Plus+ standout for his official recruitment tours. While several high-profile teams from the Southeast and the Big Ten remain active in the conversation, this particular trio has established the most significant momentum as the offseason progresses.

The recruitment timeline appears to be moving toward a resolution, with the athlete considering a formal pledge during the summer before his senior year.

Mark Matthews identifies Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M as official visit leaders

Mark Matthews has solidified his status as a foundational recruit for the nation's top coaching staffs after a dominant sophomore campaign at St. Thomas Aquinas. The Bulldogs are currently making a substantial impression on the young tackle following his recent trek to Athens for a weekend visit.

Matthews noted that the high-level competitive environment and the vibrant campus atmosphere had a lasting impact on both him and his mother during their time exploring Georgia's facilities.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are one of the early leaders for the services of five-star offensive lineman recruit Mark Matthews. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes are also working diligently to maintain their presence in this race as they fight to keep the local phenom from leaving South Florida. The benefit of staying close to his family, combined with the long-standing relationships he has built with the Hurricane coaching staff, keeps the local program at the center of his recruitment.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M is generating serious interest as a viable destination for the tackle because the Aggies have positioned themselves as a near-certainty to host one of his limited official visit dates.

NEW: Five-Star Plus+ OT Mark Matthews names three teams most likely to receive an official visit, via @BenjaminRivals✈️



Intel: https://t.co/3uJP2nl7ku pic.twitter.com/Sr87tmbQWO — Rivals (@Rivals) February 8, 2026

The technical growth of Matthews is particularly noteworthy because he began his football journey only in his freshman year of high school. He quickly secured the starting left tackle position for a perennial state-champion program and has already showcased a sophisticated kick slide alongside natural pass-blocking instincts.

As he continues to build functional strength and refine his hand placement, the competition to land his signature will likely remain a focal point for college football fans through the next season.

Read more on College Football HQ