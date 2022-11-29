Skip to main content

Georgia vs. LSU picks, predictions: SEC Championship Game odds, spread, lines

Picks and predictions for Georgia vs. LSU in the SEC Championship Game as the college football schedule moves to the postseason
The regular season is over and now it's time to kick off the SEC Championship Game with Georgia and LSU squaring off for the conference title and College Football Playoff selection coming the day after that.

Georgia looks like a lock, even with a loss in this game, owing to having such a strong case as the current No. 1 team that any result that comes out of Atlanta wouldn't be enough to knock it out of the final four.

LSU appeared to be a contender for the fourth spot in the CFP rankings before a surprise third loss on the road to unranked Texas A&M in the regular season finale, but this is still the SEC West champ in Brian Kelly's first season with a chance to give college football's defending national champion a black eye before venturing on to its title defense.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's take a look at how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Georgia vs. LSU picks, predictions

Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings

Georgia prediction: The computers favor the Bulldogs by a comfortable 83.0 percent margin to win the game and become SEC champions.

LSU prediction: That leaves the Tigers with a narrow 17.0 percent shot to pull off the upset and win their first league title since 2019.

Georgia and LSU, ranked: ESPN unveils top 25 college football rankings

Point spread: Georgia comes into the game as 17.5 point favorites against LSU, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 51 points

Moneyline: LSU +600 | Georgia -900

Spread consensus pick: Georgia -17.5

Place your bets: College football conference championship odds, lines

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Georgia will defeat LSU by a score of 33.8 to 16.7 on Saturday.

More: College football Championship Week schedule

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Washington
  10. Clemson
  11. LSU
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Florida State
  15. Oregon
  16. Oregon State
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UCF
  23. UTSA
  24. North Carolina
  25. Mississippi State

By James Parks
