Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech bowl game predictions: Texas Bowl schedule, odds

College football bowl season picks up after Christmas this week as Ole Miss and Texas Tech meet up in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday.

Texas Tech comes in at 7-5 overall and on a three-game win streak to close out the regular season, playing three different starting quarterbacks and posting over 459 total yards per game while averaging 33.6 points per game on the year.

Ole Miss started the season a 7-0 team before a stunning loss at LSU, losing four of the last five and last four straight, not scoring more than 28 points in any of those losses, culminating in a two-loss defeat to rival Mississippi State.

After several rumors about his position, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin announced he will return to the school next year after leading an offense that posted over 490 yards of offense and scored 34.2 points per game this past season.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas Bowl Game: Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech picks, predictions

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech bowl game predictions, picks

Ole Miss prediction: The computers are siding with the Rebels, who have the 62.1 percent chance to win the game outright against their Big 12 opponent.

Texas Tech prediction: That leaves the Red Raiders with a 37.9 percent shot to pull off the upset, according to the latest index projections.

Point spread: Ole Miss -3.5 (-118) | Texas Tech +3.5 (+138) according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 71 points | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Ole Miss -188 | Texas Tech +138

Spread consensus pick: Ole Miss -3.5

Ole Miss betting trends: "The Rebels went 1-3-1 against the spread down the stretch run of their season and were just 3-5-1 as favorites against the spread. The over hit in half of their games this year, and this will be a season-high point total for Ole Miss, as well." — Kyle Wood, Sports Illustrated

Texas Tech betting trends: "The Red Raiders covered their final three games and went 4-3 against the spread this year as underdogs with three wins straight up. The over was 8-4 in Red Raiders games this season, though this point total is a season-high." — Wood

Score prediction: Team Rankings estimates that Ole Miss will defeat Texas Tech by a projected score of 36.9 to 32.6 (Ole Miss -3.5, Under 71)

How to watch, stream: The game is set for Wed., Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. Central time on the main ESPN network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

