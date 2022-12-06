Penn State vs. Utah picks, predictions: Rose Bowl odds, spread, lines

The Granddaddy of 'Em All is set with a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup as Penn State faces off against Utah live from Pasadena.

Penn State brings in an offense gaining in confidence after finishing the regular season strong behind veteran quarterback Sean Clifford, who is playing in his final game, aided by running back Nicholas Singleton, who averages an elite 6.3 yards per carry.

Utah just knocked off favorite USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a furious offensive output led by quarterback Cameron Rising, who hit over 300 yards passing and three touchdowns.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah picks, predictions

Utah prediction: The computers are siding with Utah, which has the 57.7 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the model.

Penn State prediction: That leaves the Nittany Lions with the 42.3 percent edge to pull off the upset and earn their first Rose Bowl win since 1994.

Point spread: Utah comes into the game as close 2.5 point favorites against Penn State, according to the oddsmakers.

Total: 51.5 points

Moneyline: Penn State +122 | Utah - 145

Spread consensus pick: Utah -2.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Utah will defeat Penn State by a score of 26.1 to 24.4 to win the Rose Bowl.

How to watch: The game is set for Mon., Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

