Texas vs. Washington picks, predictions: Alamo Bowl schedule, odds, lines

College football bowl season continues on Thursday as Texas and Washington meet in the Alamo Bowl in a game between two up-and-coming teams.

Texas lost four games, and just lost star running back Bijan Robinson to the NFL Draft, but still has a potential phenom at quarterback in Quinn Ewers, and an improved defense, the engine behind a respectable 8-4 record that included a 1-point loss against Alabama, despite being three touchdown underdogs in that game.

Washington was one of the big turnaround jobs in college football this season, going from 4-8 last year to a 10-2 team this fall thanks to the combination of first-year coach Kalen DeBoer and transfer quarterback Michael Penix, Jr.

Penix came over from Indiana to lead the nation with 4,354 passing yards and has announced that he'll return to Washington for the 2023 football season, too.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas prediction: The computers are siding with the Longhorns, who have the comfortable 75.0 percent chance to win the game outright.

Washington prediction: That leaves the Huskies with a 25.0 percent shot to pull off the upset, according to the latest index projections.

Point spread: Texas -3.5 (-105) | Washington +3.5 (-125) according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 66.5 points | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Texas -161 | Washington +125

Spread consensus pick: Texas -3.5

Texas ATS record: 8-4

Washington ATS record: 7-5

Texas betting trends: Longhorns are 4-0 against the spread in their last four bowl games and the under is 5-1 in Texas' last six bowl game appearances.

Washington betting trends: Huskies are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games after an ATS win and the over posted an 8-3-1 mark this season.

Score prediction: Team Rankings estimates that Texas will defeat Washington by a projected score of 34.2 to 30.2 (Texas -3.5, Under 66.5)

How to watch, stream: The game is set for Thurs., Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. Central time and 6 p.m. Pacific time on the main ESPN network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

