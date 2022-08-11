College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule for 2022 Season Announced

Skip to main content

College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule: Dates, Times for 2022 Season

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rankings make or break teams in college football. 

And while there's the AP Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll, the one that really matters is the College Football Playoff.

Here's a look at the CFP committee's schedule for releasing the 2022 rankings.

College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule

All times Eastern, all on ESPN network

CFP rankings release No. 1 — Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7-8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 2 — Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7-8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 3 — Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7-8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 4 — Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7-8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 5 — Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7-8 p.m.

Selection Day — Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12-4 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rankings Criteria

College Football Playoff selectors create Top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field. The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.

  • Strength of schedule
  • Head-to-head game results
  • Results vs. teams in Top 25 rankings
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Conference championships

College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.

College Football Playoff 2022-23 Schedule

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

Ohio State won the first championship under the current system. Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20) and Clemson (2016 and ’18) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014 

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

College Football Playoff Rankings History

Let's look at every final Top 4 College Football Playoff rankings, with the eventual national champion listed in bold.

2014-15

  1. Alabama
  2. Oregon
  3. Florida State
  4. Ohio State

2015-16

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan State
  4. Oklahoma

2016-17

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Washington

2017-18

  1. Clemson
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Georgia
  4. Alabama

2018-19

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Oklahoma

2019-20

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Oklahoma

2020-21

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame

2021-22

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | RankingsFacebook

college football large
Rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule for 2022 Season Announced

By James Parksjust now
Ohio State is a fixture in the Top 25 rankings and won the first College Football Playoff national championship.
News

College football predictions, storylines for 2022 season

By James Parks3 hours ago
Arguably the best defensive strategist in college football, Brent Venables returns to Oklahoma as the Sooners' head coach.
News

Oklahoma football fan wants to fire Brent Venables already

By James Parks3 hours ago
college football large 8783733
Rankings

College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll

By James Parks5 hours ago
college football large 8783733
News

ESPN computer predicts which college football teams will go undefeated

By James Parks5 hours ago
college football large 328672
News

Former CFB coach Nick Rolovich seeks $25 million in case over Covid shot

By James Parks21 hours ago
college football large 204864
Rankings

College football rankings: Teams snubbed in Coaches Poll Top 25

By James ParksAug 10, 2022 2:04 PM EDT
Notre Dame, one of the cornerstone programs in college football history.
News

Notre Dame AD's revealing comment on joining a conference

By James ParksAug 10, 2022 11:53 AM EDT