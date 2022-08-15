Skip to main content

College football rankings: Comparing the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for 2022 preseason

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The first major step towards the college football season is officially here as the AP and Coaches have both announced their preseason Top 25 rankings.

Spoiler alert — Alabama is your consensus No. 1 team in the country heading into the fall, but that could actually open the door for another school to win the natty. More on that later...

Next up is the kickoff for the 2022 season. Where do things stand ahead of the football season to come?

Let's compare where AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll voters ranked the best teams in the country heading into the 2022 season.

College football rankings: Comparing the preseason AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll

Top 25 rankingsAP Top 25 PollCoaches Poll

1

Alabama

Alabama

2

Ohio State

Ohio State

3

Georgia

Georgia

4

Clemson

Clemson

5

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

6

Texas A&M

Michigan

7

Utah

Texas A&M

8

Michigan

Utah

9

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

10

Baylor

Baylor

11

Oregon

Oklahoma State

12

Oklahoma State

Oregon

13

NC State

NC State

14

USC

Michigan State

15

Michigan State

USC

16

Miami

Pittsburgh

17

Pittsburgh

Miami

18

Wisconsin

Texas

19

Arkansas

Wake Forest

20

Kentucky

Wisconsin

21

Ole Miss

Kentucky

22

Wake Forest

Cincinnati

23

Cincinnati

Arkansas

24

Houston

Ole Miss

25

BYU

Houston

How important are these preseason rankings, really?

Well, when it comes to getting your team in the College Football Playoff, being the No. 1 team in the preseason isn't the most important thing in the world.

In the 21st century, only two teams that debuted at No. 1 finished as national champions — USC in 2004 under the old BCS system, and Alabama in 2017, the only team in the College Football Playoff era to do it.

So where is a good place to be ranked if you want to win the national championship?

History suggests anywhere in the top five is in your best interest. All but one team in the CFP era that won the national title started No. 5 or better in the preseason poll.

LSU's historic 2019 team was the outlier — coming in at No. 6 in the initial rankings before going on to run the table as only the third 15-0 team in college football history and the second since the 1890s.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

college football oklahoma
Rankings

College football rankings: Comparing the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll

By James Parks45 seconds ago
Clemson has been a fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings and has won two CFP national championships.
Rankings

College football rankings: Comparing No. 1 teams to national champions

By James Parks4 minutes ago
college football large
Rankings

It's official: AP Top 25 preseason college football rankings announced

By James Parks7 minutes ago
steve sarkisian texas longhorns football
News

Pair of Texas football starters in doubt for 2022 with knee injuries

By James Parks1 hour ago
alabama football rankings
Rankings

College football rankings explained: How the AP Top 25 poll works

By James Parks14 hours ago
notre dame football college playoff rankings scores schedule
News

NBC to name new Notre Dame football announcers, per report

By James ParksAug 14, 2022 10:46 AM EDT
clemson football will shipley
Rankings

College football rankings: AP Top 25 voter snubs Clemson from top 10

By James ParksAug 13, 2022 10:56 PM EDT
mark stoops kentucky football
News

Cat Fight: Mark Stoops goes in on John Calipari again

By James ParksAug 13, 2022 5:42 PM EDT