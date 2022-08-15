AP Top 25 College Football Preseason Rankings Announced
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings.
Georgia is the defending national champion, winning its first College Football Playoff and the Bulldogs' first overall title since 1980.
Last year saw two first-time teams in the playoff after Cincinnati and Michigan earned semifinal bids along with Georgia and SEC champion Alabama.
Who has a chance to crack the College Football Playoff this season? Let's take our first look at the official AP Top preseason poll.
AP Top 25 preseason college football rankings
- Alabama (54 first-place votes)
- Ohio State (6)
- Georgia (3)
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- BYU
Appearances in preseason AP Top 25 college football rankings
All time since 1950
1. Ohio State — 69
2. Oklahoma — 64
3. USC — 61
4. Notre Dame — 59
5. Alabama — 56
6. Texas — 55
7. Michigan — 51
8. Penn State — 48
9. Nebraska — 46
10. Tennessee — 42
Do the preseason rankings matter?
The preseason AP Top 25 college football rankings have been announced, and — spoiler alert — Alabama is your No. 1 team heading into 2022 kickoff.
But how important is that No. 1 spot, really? When it comes to winning the national championship, it turns out that being the top dog isn't the most important thing.
Just two teams that started the season No. 1 in the preseason rankings during the 21st century have gone on to win the national championship.
History may not always be with the No. 1 team in the preseason, but it's definitely a good idea to be somewhere in the top five, going on recent data.
All but one team in the College Football Playoff era that won the national championship started No. 5 or better in the preseason poll. LSU, which started No. 6 in 2019, was the outlier.
2021-22 College Football Playoff recap
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
Orange Bowl
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan
Final score: Georgia 34, Michigan 11
Cotton Bowl
No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
National Championship Game
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama
Final score: Georgia 33, Alabama 18
2022-23 College Football Playoff Schedule
Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.