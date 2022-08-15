We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings.

Georgia is the defending national champion, winning its first College Football Playoff and the Bulldogs' first overall title since 1980.

Last year saw two first-time teams in the playoff after Cincinnati and Michigan earned semifinal bids along with Georgia and SEC champion Alabama.

Who has a chance to crack the College Football Playoff this season? Let's take our first look at the official AP Top preseason poll.

Alabama (54 first-place votes) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

All time since 1950

1. Ohio State — 69

2. Oklahoma — 64

3. USC — 61

4. Notre Dame — 59

5. Alabama — 56

6. Texas — 55

7. Michigan — 51

8. Penn State — 48

9. Nebraska — 46

10. Tennessee — 42

Do the preseason rankings matter?

The preseason AP Top 25 college football rankings have been announced, and — spoiler alert — Alabama is your No. 1 team heading into 2022 kickoff.

But how important is that No. 1 spot, really? When it comes to winning the national championship, it turns out that being the top dog isn't the most important thing.

Just two teams that started the season No. 1 in the preseason rankings during the 21st century have gone on to win the national championship.

History may not always be with the No. 1 team in the preseason, but it's definitely a good idea to be somewhere in the top five, going on recent data.

All but one team in the College Football Playoff era that won the national championship started No. 5 or better in the preseason poll. LSU, which started No. 6 in 2019, was the outlier.

Alabama Michigan Georgia Cincinnati

Orange Bowl

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan

Final score: Georgia 34, Michigan 11

Cotton Bowl

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama

Final score: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

National Championship Game

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama

Final score: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

