College football rankings: Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 2 announced
Coaches Poll Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 2
- Alabama (57 1st place votes)
- Georgia (6)
- Ohio State (2)
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- USC
- NC State
- Pittsburgh
- Utah
- Miami
- Arkansas
- Wisconsin
- Florida
- Kentucky
- Wake Forest
- Texas
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- BYU
Schools dropped out
No. 22 Cincinnati
No. 25 Houston
Others receiving votes
Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.
Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers
Oregon -11. As expected after the Ducks got demolished by Georgia in the opener, scoring just 3 points against the Bulldogs' onslaught.
Florida +18. A statement win for the Gators against the then-7th ranked Utes behind a stellar, turnover-free performance from QB Anthony Richardson.
Utah -7. On the other side, the defending Pac-12 champs start off 0-1 on the year, but with time to build a College Football Playoff resume.
Notre Dame -4. A close game for the Irish at Ohio State much of the night, but a scoreless second half and a 95 yard game-winning drive by OSU hurts Notre Dame to start off the season.
College football top 25 losers
Rankings according to AP poll
No. 5 Notre Dame. Most analysts expected the Irish would lose at Ohio State, but it was close: a 10-7 ND lead into the third quarter when the Buckeyes mounted a 14-0 comeback for the win. This Irish defense looks good, as expected with Marcus Freeman in charge, but it wouldn't hurt to get Tyler Buchner moving the ball downfield more.
No. 7 Utah. A well-played, hard-fought game at unranked Florida ended on an uncharacteristic turnover from Utes quarterback Cam Rising in the end zone. Not a great look for the Pac-12, especially considering what happened in Atlanta...
No. 11 Oregon. All the experts thought the Ducks would at least score a touchdown. But Georgia's defense apparently didn't miss a beat from last season, sweltering Bo Nix and the Oregon attack while unleashing a tidal wave of receiving skill that scored 7 TDs in its first 7 possessions on what was supposed to be a talented Ducks front seven.
No. 23 Cincinnati. Arkansas opened up the 14-0 halftime lead with some power football, but the Bearcats didn't lie down, scoring 17 in the 3rd frame and pulled within a TD, but Ben Bryant's costly pick turned into a Hogs touchdown. Cincy has some solid talent, but has to cut down on the mistakes.
College football Week 1 scores
Rankings reflect Week 1 AP top 25 poll
CMU at 12 Oklahoma State
Score: OSU 58, CMU 44
West Virginia at 17 Pittsburgh
Score: Pitt 38, West Virginia 31
VMI at 22 Wake Forest
Score: Wake 44, VMI 10
WMU at 15 Michigan State
Score: Michigan State 35, WMU 15
Utah State at 1 Alabama
Score: Alabama 55, Utah State 0
5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State
Score: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
3 Georgia vs. 11 Oregon
Score: Georgia 49, Oregon 3
Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M
Score: Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0
7 Utah at Florida
Score: Florida 29, Utah 26
Colorado State at 8 Michigan
Score: Michigan 51, CSU 7
UTEP at 9 Oklahoma
Score: Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13
Albany at 10 Baylor
Score: Baylor 69, Albany 10
13 NC State at East Carolina
Score: NC State 21, ECU 20
Rice at 14 USC
Score: USC 66, Rice 14
Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami
Score: Miami 70, BC 13
Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin
Score: Wisconsin 38, ISU 0
23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas
Score: Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24
Miami (OH) at 20 Kentucky
Score: Kentucky 37, Miami 13
Troy at 21 Ole Miss
Score: Ole Miss 28, Troy 10
24 Houston at UTSA
Score: Houston 37, UTSA 35 (3 OT)
25 BYU at South Florida
Score: BYU 50, USF 21
4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
Score: Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10