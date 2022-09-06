Skip to main content

College football rankings: Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 2 announced

The updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 2

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 2

  1. Alabama (57 1st place votes)
  2. Georgia (6)
  3. Ohio State (2)
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Baylor
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Michigan State
  12. USC
  13. NC State
  14. Pittsburgh
  15. Utah
  16. Miami
  17. Arkansas
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Florida
  20. Kentucky
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Oregon
  25. BYU

Schools dropped out

No. 22 Cincinnati

No. 25 Houston

Others receiving votes

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.

Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers

Oregon -11. As expected after the Ducks got demolished by Georgia in the opener, scoring just 3 points against the Bulldogs' onslaught.

Florida +18. A statement win for the Gators against the then-7th ranked Utes behind a stellar, turnover-free performance from QB Anthony Richardson.

Utah -7. On the other side, the defending Pac-12 champs start off 0-1 on the year, but with time to build a College Football Playoff resume.

Notre Dame -4. A close game for the Irish at Ohio State much of the night, but a scoreless second half and a 95 yard game-winning drive by OSU hurts Notre Dame to start off the season.

College football top 25 losers

Rankings according to AP poll

No. 5 Notre Dame. Most analysts expected the Irish would lose at Ohio State, but it was close: a 10-7 ND lead into the third quarter when the Buckeyes mounted a 14-0 comeback for the win. This Irish defense looks good, as expected with Marcus Freeman in charge, but it wouldn't hurt to get Tyler Buchner moving the ball downfield more.

No. 7 Utah. A well-played, hard-fought game at unranked Florida ended on an uncharacteristic turnover from Utes quarterback Cam Rising in the end zone. Not a great look for the Pac-12, especially considering what happened in Atlanta...

No. 11 Oregon. All the experts thought the Ducks would at least score a touchdown. But Georgia's defense apparently didn't miss a beat from last season, sweltering Bo Nix and the Oregon attack while unleashing a tidal wave of receiving skill that scored 7 TDs in its first 7 possessions on what was supposed to be a talented Ducks front seven.

No. 23 Cincinnati. Arkansas opened up the 14-0 halftime lead with some power football, but the Bearcats didn't lie down, scoring 17 in the 3rd frame and pulled within a TD, but Ben Bryant's costly pick turned into a Hogs touchdown. Cincy has some solid talent, but has to cut down on the mistakes.

College football Week 1 scores

Rankings reflect Week 1 AP top 25 poll

CMU at 12 Oklahoma State
Score: OSU 58, CMU 44

West Virginia at 17 Pittsburgh
Score: Pitt 38, West Virginia 31

VMI at 22 Wake Forest
Score: Wake 44, VMI 10

WMU at 15 Michigan State
Score: Michigan State 35, WMU 15

Utah State at 1 Alabama
Score: Alabama 55, Utah State 0

5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State
Score: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

3 Georgia vs. 11 Oregon
Score: Georgia 49, Oregon 3

Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M
Score: Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0

7 Utah at Florida
Score: Florida 29, Utah 26

Colorado State at 8 Michigan
Score: Michigan 51, CSU 7

UTEP at 9 Oklahoma
Score: Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13

Albany at 10 Baylor
Score: Baylor 69, Albany 10

13 NC State at East Carolina
Score: NC State 21, ECU 20

Rice at 14 USC
Score: USC 66, Rice 14

Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami
Score: Miami 70, BC 13

Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin
Score: Wisconsin 38, ISU 0

23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas
Score: Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24

Miami (OH) at 20 Kentucky
Score: Kentucky 37, Miami 13

Troy at 21 Ole Miss
Score: Ole Miss 28, Troy 10

24 Houston at UTSA
Score: Houston 37, UTSA 35 (3 OT)

25 BYU at South Florida
Score: BYU 50, USF 21

4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
Score: Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Scenes at a Texas A&M college football game.
Rankings

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 2

By James Parks
Scenes before a college football game between teams in the Top 25 rankings in the SEC.
Schedules

College football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks
College football playoff champion Georgia
Rankings

College football power rankings for Week 2

By James Parks
clemson college football large
News

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech score, reactions, Week 1 highlights

By James Parks
sean clifford penn state
News

Penn State vs. Ohio odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
deuce vaughn kansas state football
News

Missouri vs. Kansas State odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
LSU-Tigers-football-SEC
News

LSU loses star Maason Smith for season with torn ACL: report

By James Parks
brian kelly lsu
News

Florida State player takes shot at Brian Kelly: 'No fake accents'

By James Parks