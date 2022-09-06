Coaches Poll Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 2

Alabama (57 1st place votes) Georgia (6) Ohio State (2) Clemson Michigan Texas A&M Oklahoma Baylor Notre Dame Oklahoma State Michigan State USC NC State Pittsburgh Utah Miami Arkansas Wisconsin Florida Kentucky Wake Forest Texas Ole Miss Oregon BYU

Schools dropped out

No. 22 Cincinnati

No. 25 Houston

Others receiving votes

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.

Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers

Oregon -11. As expected after the Ducks got demolished by Georgia in the opener, scoring just 3 points against the Bulldogs' onslaught.

Florida +18. A statement win for the Gators against the then-7th ranked Utes behind a stellar, turnover-free performance from QB Anthony Richardson.

Utah -7. On the other side, the defending Pac-12 champs start off 0-1 on the year, but with time to build a College Football Playoff resume.

Notre Dame -4. A close game for the Irish at Ohio State much of the night, but a scoreless second half and a 95 yard game-winning drive by OSU hurts Notre Dame to start off the season.

Rankings according to AP poll

No. 5 Notre Dame. Most analysts expected the Irish would lose at Ohio State, but it was close: a 10-7 ND lead into the third quarter when the Buckeyes mounted a 14-0 comeback for the win. This Irish defense looks good, as expected with Marcus Freeman in charge, but it wouldn't hurt to get Tyler Buchner moving the ball downfield more.

No. 7 Utah. A well-played, hard-fought game at unranked Florida ended on an uncharacteristic turnover from Utes quarterback Cam Rising in the end zone. Not a great look for the Pac-12, especially considering what happened in Atlanta...

No. 11 Oregon. All the experts thought the Ducks would at least score a touchdown. But Georgia's defense apparently didn't miss a beat from last season, sweltering Bo Nix and the Oregon attack while unleashing a tidal wave of receiving skill that scored 7 TDs in its first 7 possessions on what was supposed to be a talented Ducks front seven.

No. 23 Cincinnati. Arkansas opened up the 14-0 halftime lead with some power football, but the Bearcats didn't lie down, scoring 17 in the 3rd frame and pulled within a TD, but Ben Bryant's costly pick turned into a Hogs touchdown. Cincy has some solid talent, but has to cut down on the mistakes.

Rankings reflect Week 1 AP top 25 poll

CMU at 12 Oklahoma State

Score: OSU 58, CMU 44

West Virginia at 17 Pittsburgh

Score: Pitt 38, West Virginia 31

VMI at 22 Wake Forest

Score: Wake 44, VMI 10

WMU at 15 Michigan State

Score: Michigan State 35, WMU 15

Utah State at 1 Alabama

Score: Alabama 55, Utah State 0

5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State

Score: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

3 Georgia vs. 11 Oregon

Score: Georgia 49, Oregon 3

Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M

Score: Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0

7 Utah at Florida

Score: Florida 29, Utah 26

Colorado State at 8 Michigan

Score: Michigan 51, CSU 7

UTEP at 9 Oklahoma

Score: Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13

Albany at 10 Baylor

Score: Baylor 69, Albany 10

13 NC State at East Carolina

Score: NC State 21, ECU 20

Rice at 14 USC

Score: USC 66, Rice 14

Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami

Score: Miami 70, BC 13

Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin

Score: Wisconsin 38, ISU 0

23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas

Score: Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24

Miami (OH) at 20 Kentucky

Score: Kentucky 37, Miami 13

Troy at 21 Ole Miss

Score: Ole Miss 28, Troy 10

24 Houston at UTSA

Score: Houston 37, UTSA 35 (3 OT)

25 BYU at South Florida

Score: BYU 50, USF 21

4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Score: Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10

