Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia tops final college football rankings for 2022

As expected, Georgia is the consensus No. 1 team in all the final college football rankings to end the 2022 season, and that includes the last top 25 Coaches Poll.

Georgia destroyed TCU, 65-7, to capture its second straight College Football Playoff National Championship in a game that was won by the widest margin of any postseason game in NCAA football history.

TCU came in at No. 2 in the final rankings, followed by the other two playoff entrants: Michigan at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4 overall.

Alabama, a team many observers thought deserved playoff consideration, finished just outside the top four after a dominant victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, and Tennessee rounded out the top six after a statement 31-14 victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl game.

Tulane made a statement of its own, winning the AAC championship and defeating favored USC in a dramatic Cotton Bowl finish, finishing 12-2 on the year and staking its claim for national respect out of the Group of Five.

Here's your look at the final Coaches Poll for the 2022 college football season.

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings

Georgia (63 1st-place votes) TCU Michigan Ohio State Alabama

Tennessee Penn State Washington Tulane Florida State Utah Clemson USC Kansas State LSU Oregon Oregon State Notre Dame Mississippi State Troy UCLA Pittsburgh South Carolina Fresno State Texas

Others receiving votes

UTSA 68; Minnesota 57; Air Force 50; Duke 47; North Carolina 35; Boise State 22; Texas Tech 13; South Alabama 9; Iowa 9; Wake Forest 6; Ohio 6; Maryland 4; Louisville 3; Cincinnati 3; BYU 3; UCF 2; Purdue 1; Ole Miss 1

Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers

Tulane (Up 8). The Green Wave was the biggest positive mover in the final rankings after winning 12 games and taking down USC in the Cotton Bowl.

USC (Down 5). Conversely, the Trojans need to do some major overhaul to their defense before trying to make another College Football Playoff run in 2023.

Pittsburgh (Up 8). The other biggest mover up the rankings, the Panthers closed out an up-and-down season by knocking out UCLA in a close Sun Bowl game.

Fresno State (Up 5). A strong finish to the season for the Bulldogs, who went on a win streak that included a rout over Washington State in the bowl.

Schools that dropped out of the rankings: No. 22 UTSA and No. 25 North Carolina

