When the Top 25 college football rankings will be released

Another week of the college football schedule is in the books, and that means it's time to get updated on the latest top 25 rankings.

At this point in the season, there are two official rankings that come out every week: the AP top 25 and the Coaches Poll.

Later in the season, starting in November, the College Football Playoff selection committee will reveal its official top 25 rankings, that will directly slot CFP semifinal teams and New Year's bowl matchups.

Here's what you need to know about the rankings schedule this week.

What you need to know about the top 25 college football rankings schedule

First up, the Coaches Poll will be announced at or around 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday after the eligible coaches cast their ballots for the top 25 teams.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official top 25 rankings at or around 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday afternoon after their voters submit their ballots to the AP to be counted.

Georgia topped the most recent AP top 25 poll, with Alabama coming in second overall, followed by No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, and No. 5 Clemson.

You can see the most recent AP top college football rankings coming into the Week 5 schedule of games here.

How the AP top 25 rankings are made

Voters designated by the AP to take part in the poll first create a list of what they consider the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, they assign each team a number of points, awarding the best team the most number of points, which is 25.

They give the second-lowest number to the second-best team, the third-lowest to the third-best team, etc.

The AP then combines the numerical value of each voter's poll and ranks the teams by number of points in descending order to create the final rankings.

When does it all become officially official? Let's take a look at when the selection committee will announce their top 25 rankings.

All times Eastern, all on ESPN network

CFP rankings release No. 1 — Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7-8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 2 — Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7-8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 3 — Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9-9:30 p.m. Approximate time will be 9 p.m. Eastern between basketball games at the Champions Classic

CFP rankings release No. 4 — Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7-8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 5 — Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7-7:30 p.m.

Selection Day — Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12-4 p.m.

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

