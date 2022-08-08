5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit

Skip to main content

College football recruiting rankings: Dante Moore unseats Arch Manning as No. 1 player

There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning.

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason.

SI is the second outlet to bump Manning from the No. 1 spot in this year's rankings, following ESPN, which named 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson the top prospect.

Moore has played his best football in the last year, leading his school to a state championship last December behind a brilliant statistical outing.

Moore passed for 3,044 yards and 40 touchdowns with just three interceptions as a junior, completing 70 percent of his pass attempts.

He followed that campaign with an impressive offseason tour, making his mark on several 7-on-7 events and was named MVP of the Elite 11 Finals by SI.

Moore announced his commitment to Oregon this offseason to spearhead the Ducks' future offense under new head coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon beat out Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Michigan, and others for Moore's pledge.

But before then, the quarterback has a chance to etch his name in the Michigan high school football record books in the passing yards and touchdown categories.

