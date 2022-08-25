Ranking best college football games each week of 2022 schedule

The best game for each week of the 2022 college football schedule

The 2022 college football schedule is about to kick off, setting up another season of exciting matchups and highlight moments leading up to the national championship.

Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before in the College Football Playoff era, with those games helping build CFP credentials.

Let's take a look at the best game on TV for each week of the coming year.

Week 0

Best game: Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Why you should watch: It's been a while since Nebraska has been relevant on the national stage, and it helps the sport when a blue blood of the Cornhuskers' caliber is competitive again. Week 0 gives us a first glimpse at how well coach Scott Frost's aggressive offseason additions has moved the program in that direction.

Other games: Florida A&M at North Carolina | Duquesne at Florida State

Week 1

Best game: Notre Dame at Ohio State

Why you should watch: Two premier college football brands in one of the sport's top venues under the lights in a season opener — it doesn't get much better than that. Ohio State returns the nation's top offense while Notre Dame debuts its new coach in a matchup loaded with playoff implications and what should be some offensive fireworks.

Other games: Utah at Florida | Oregon vs. Georgia | Cincinnati at Arkansas | Florida State vs. LSU | West Virginia at Pittsburgh

Week 2

Best game: Baylor at BYU

Why you should watch: A preview of coming attractions in the Big 12 with BYU ready to join the league next season, up against the conference's defending champions. Baylor needs this win over a quality non-conference team to stay in the College Football Playoff chase. Expect some big plays from both offenses in this late night clash.

Other games: Alabama at Texas | Kentucky at Florida | Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Week 3

Best game: Miami at Texas A&M

Why you should watch: Both schools are on the precipice of something good, with A&M hoping it can repeat last season's upset of No. 1 Alabama and make a run at the College Football Playoff. Miami, which has a shot at finishing second in the ACC, has a late date with Clemson, too. Winning this early game is crucial for both teams to make those later ones mean something.

Other games: Penn State at Auburn | Michigan State at Washington

Week 4

Best game: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Why you should watch: Winning this one last fall was a major stepping stone for the Razorbacks and winning the rematch will be even more important. A&M improved this offseason after a historic recruiting effort while the Hogs have to replace some pieces on defense. If the Aggies get through the first month undefeated, anything is possible.

Other games: Wisconsin at Ohio State | Clemson at Wake Forest | Florida at Tennessee

Week 5

Best game: Oklahoma State at Baylor

Why you should watch: A rematch of the Big 12 title game where Baylor kept OSU inches from the game-winning score, and likely out of the playoff, too. Revenge is always sweet, and if Baylor doesn't come out of BYU with a win, the Cowboys can effectively ruin their rival's season here.

Other games: NC State at Clemson | Michigan at Iowa | Kentucky at Ole Miss

Week 6

Best game: Texas A&M at Alabama

Why you should watch: First off, to see if Jimbo and Saban even talk to each other beforehand after all that offseason business. And then, to see probably the single best game of the season. If both are undefeated coming in, this one should be the watershed moment in the winner's College Football Playoff hopes. The unranked Aggies upset the No. 1 Tide last fall, but couldn't capitalize on it later in the season.

Other games: Texas vs. Oklahoma | Tennessee at LSU | Utah at UCLA | Ohio State at Michigan State

Week 7

Best game: USC at Utah

Why you should watch: Ever since Lincoln Riley arrived at USC, this has been the game that most analysts predicted will define his early tenure. Winning this one is crucial for the Trojans, especially if the Utes aren't undefeated coming in. Utah's 1-2 punch on offense will be a good test for a USC defense that ranked 89th last fall.

Other games: Arkansas at BYU | LSU at Florida | Wisconsin at Michigan State

Week 8

Best game: LSU at Ole Miss

Why you should watch: It's always the Saturdays with the fewest marquee games that end up being the best week of the season, so keep your remote handy. But keep an eye on this SEC West tilt: this division is usually the best football on, and provided the Brian Kelly experience hasn't completely nosedived by midseason, should be appointment viewing against what figures to be another solid Ole Miss offense.

Other games: UCLA at Oregon | Cincinnati at SMU | Iowa at Ohio State

Week 9

Best game: Ohio State at Penn State

Why you should watch: Penn State has only taken two of the last 11 in this rivalry, including the Kick Six in 2016 that caused a small riot in State College. To beat the Buckeyes, you have to score a lot and that's something Penn State may have gotten better at since signing transfer receiver Mitchell Tinsley from WKU.

Other games: Michigan State at Michigan | Florida vs. Georgia | Kentucky at Tennessee

Week 10

Best game: Clemson at Notre Dame

Why you should watch: Both of these teams could have a loss already on the books, making avoiding that second L extremely important when it comes to College Football Playoff positioning late in the season. ND knocked off No. 1 Clemson in their last meeting under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus, in 2020.

Other games: Oklahoma at Baylor | Wake Forest at NC State | Alabama at LSU

Week 11

Best game: Alabama at Ole Miss

Why you should watch: Alabama has taken the last six from the Rebels by an average of over four TDs per game, but this Ole Miss team should be able to put some points on the board this time with a cast of elite transfers.

Other games: Iowa at Wisconsin | Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Week 12

Best game: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Why you should watch: A lot of the Cowboys' defense, a unit that ranked third in college football last season, will have to be replaced, as will the Pokes' leading rusher. Spencer Sanders returns at quarterback in a bid to make it two in a row over the Sooners. These rivals could conceivably meet in the Big 12 title game.

Other games: Miami at Clemson | Georgia at Kentucky | USC at UCLA | Oregon at Utah

Week 13

Best game: Michigan at Ohio State

Why you should watch: Michigan hasn't won in Columbus for 21 years, but this could be its best shot since the famous 2006 game. UM loses a ton of its elite defense, but might actually get better offensively, which could spell trouble for OSU and its College Football Playoff bid if this defense hasn't improved enough.

Other games: Notre Dame at USC | Auburn at Alabama | LSU at Texas A&M | Baylor at Texas

