Alabama vs. Auburn prediction, picks, game time: Week 13 college football schedule

Alabama vs. Auburn picks, game time

How to watch, stream

When: Sat., Nov. 26

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, lines, game predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Alabama comes into the Iron Bowl as comfortable 22 point favorites against Auburn, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 50.5 points

Moneyline: Auburn +1000 | Alabama -2500

Bet on Alabama vs. Auburn on SI Sportsbook

Where Auburn is right now: Riding a two-game win streak under interim coach Cadillac Williams, who could be making a case to take the job full-time. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter have both eclipsed 100 yards in the last two games, which appears to be the driving force behind Auburn's relative late season success.

Where Alabama is right now: On the cusp of winning its 10th game this season, coming in with multiple losses at this stage for the first time since 2010. Bama doesn't have any stars at receiver and has struggled protecting the quarterback, but there's still a clear line towards making a good New Year's bowl game here.

FPI prediction: Alabama has the overwhelming 94.5 percent chance to defeat Auburn outright, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times. Auburn has the outside 5.5 percent shot to upset the Crimson Tide.

College Football HQ prediction: Auburn will get some decent gainers on the ground, but ultimately the Crimson Tide's front seven will lock down while Bryce Young throws open some lanes against the Tiger secondary. Talent discrepancy matters, and Alabama still owns that margin by a few lengths. Our projections indicate that Alabama will beat Auburn, 36 to 13, cover the spread, and hit the under. The pick: Alabama -22

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

