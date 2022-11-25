Alabama vs. Auburn prediction, picks, game time: Week 13 college football schedule

Skip to main content

Alabama vs. Auburn picks, prediction, game time, stream, Week 13 college football TV schedule

How to watch and stream Alabama vs. Auburn as the Iron Bowl kicks off the Week 13 college football schedule with updated picks and predictions
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Alabama vs. Auburn picks, prediction, game time, Week 13 college football TV schedule

Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings

Alabama vs. Auburn picks, game time

How to watch, stream

When: Sat., Nov. 26

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, lines, game predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Alabama comes into the Iron Bowl as comfortable 22 point favorites against Auburn, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 50.5 points

Moneyline: Auburn +1000 | Alabama -2500

Bet on Alabama vs. Auburn on SI Sportsbook

Where Auburn is right now: Riding a two-game win streak under interim coach Cadillac Williams, who could be making a case to take the job full-time. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter have both eclipsed 100 yards in the last two games, which appears to be the driving force behind Auburn's relative late season success.

Where Alabama is right now: On the cusp of winning its 10th game this season, coming in with multiple losses at this stage for the first time since 2010. Bama doesn't have any stars at receiver and has struggled protecting the quarterback, but there's still a clear line towards making a good New Year's bowl game here.

FPI prediction: Alabama has the overwhelming 94.5 percent chance to defeat Auburn outright, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times. Auburn has the outside 5.5 percent shot to upset the Crimson Tide.

College Football HQ prediction: Auburn will get some decent gainers on the ground, but ultimately the Crimson Tide's front seven will lock down while Bryce Young throws open some lanes against the Tiger secondary. Talent discrepancy matters, and Alabama still owns that margin by a few lengths. Our projections indicate that Alabama will beat Auburn, 36 to 13, cover the spread, and hit the under. The pick: Alabama -22

More from College Football HQ

College football pick 'em: Week 13 picks, predictions by computer model

Place your bets: College football picks against the spread in Week 13

Behind the ballot: AP top 25 rankings for Week 13

Going bowling: College football bowl predictions for Playoff, New Year's games

Top 25: ESPN reveals college football rankings for Week 13

On notice: College football teams on upset alert as Rivalry Week kicks off

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College Football Rankings

According to CFP Selection Committee

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Oregon
  10. Tennessee
  11. Penn State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Washington
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Florida State
  17. North Carolina
  18. UCLA
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Oregon State
  22. UCF
  23. Texas
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Louisville

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Alabama vs. Auburn prediction, picks, game time: Week 13 college football schedule

By James Parks
michigan college football wolverines
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Michigan prediction, picks, game time, TV, live stream

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

Upset alert for Week 13: Ohio State, USC on notice in Rivalry Week

By James Parks
ole miss football lane kiffin
News

Lane Kiffin goes after reporter for story that he's leaving Ole Miss for Auburn

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Florida vs. Florida State prediction, game time, TV/streaming: Week 13 college football schedule

By James Parks
Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Texas vs. Baylor predictions, game time, TV/streaming: Week 13 college football schedule

By James Parks
Cincinnati Bearcats college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Tulane vs. Cincinnati predictions, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan college football team schedule, rankings
News

Picks, predictions against the spread for college football Week 13 games

By James Parks