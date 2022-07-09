Skip to main content

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season.

Alabama football 2022 schedule

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State

Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Vanderbilt

Week 5, Oct. 1 at Arkansas

Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Texas A&M

Week 7, Oct. 15 at Tennessee

Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. Mississippi State

Week 9, Oct. 29 Idle

Week 10, Nov. 5 at LSU

Week 11, Nov. 12 at Ole Miss

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Austin Peay

Week 13, Nov. 26 vs. Auburn

Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game

Alabama football schedule overview

Utah State Aggies
2021 record: 11-3 (6-2 Mountain West)
All time series: Alabama leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Alabama won, 48-17 (2004)

Texas Longhorns
2021 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 7-1-1
Last meeting: Alabama won, 37-21 (2010)*
* 2009-10 BCS National Championship Game

UL Monroe Warhawks
2021 record: 4-8 (2-6 Sun Belt)
All time series: Tied, 1-1
Last meeting: Alabama won, 34-0 (2015)

Vanderbilt Commodores
2021 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 59-19-4
Last meeting: Alabama won, 59-0 (2017)

Arkansas Razorbacks
2021 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 22-8
Last meeting: Alabama won, 42-35 (2021)

Texas A&M Aggies
2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 11-3
Last meeting: Texas A&M won, 41-38 (2021)

Tennessee Volunteers
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 58-38-7
Last meeting: Alabama won, 52-24 (2021)

Mississippi State Bulldogs
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 84-18-3
Last meeting: Alabama won, 49-9

LSU Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 55-26-5
Last meeting: Alabama won, 20-14 (2021)

Ole Miss Rebels
2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 53-10-2
Last meeting: Alabama won, 42-21 (2021)

Austin Peay Governors
2021 record: 6-5 (4-2 Ohio Valley)
All time series: Never played

Auburn Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 48-37-1
Last meeting: Alabama won, 24-22 (2021)

Alabama football 2021 scores

Week 1, Sept. 4
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami
Final score: Alabama 44, Miami 13

Week 2, Sept. 11
Mercer at No. 1 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 48, Mercer 14

Week 3, Sept. 18
No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida
Final score: Alabama 31, Florida 29

Week 4, Sept. 25
Southern Miss at No. 1 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14

Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 42, Ole Miss 21

Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M
Final score: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

Week 7, Oct. 16
No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State
Final score: Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

Week 8, Oct. 23
Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 52, Tennessee 24

Week 9, Oct. 30
Idle

Week 10, Nov. 6
LSU at No. 2 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 20, LSU 14

Week 11, Nov. 13
New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 59, NM State 3

Week 12, Nov. 20
No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 42, Arkansas 35

Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 3 Alabama at Auburn
Final score: Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (OT)

SEC Championship Game, Dec. 4
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 41, Georgia 24

College Football Playoff
Cotton Bowl semifinal
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
Final score: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

College Football Playoff
National Championship Game
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia
Final score: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23

2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

alabama football nick saban bryant denny
Schedules

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff1 minute ago
clemson football will shipley
Schedules

Clemson football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff2 minutes ago
texas football
Schedules

Texas football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff2 minutes ago
A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.
Schedules

Tennessee football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff2 minutes ago
Scenes before an SEC college football game at LSU between teams in the Top 25 rankings.
Schedules

LSU football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff2 minutes ago
Notre Dame football quarterback Tyler Buchner has a chance to bring the Irish closer to a College Football Playoff berth.
Schedules

Notre Dame football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff3 minutes ago
Ohio State has been a regular feature of the college football Top 25 rankings in the playoff era.
Schedules

Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff3 minutes ago
florida gators football sec
Schedules

Florida Gators football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff4 minutes ago