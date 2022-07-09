Alabama football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season.
Alabama football 2022 schedule
Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State
Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas
Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe
Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Vanderbilt
Week 5, Oct. 1 at Arkansas
Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Texas A&M
Week 7, Oct. 15 at Tennessee
Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. Mississippi State
Week 9, Oct. 29 Idle
Week 10, Nov. 5 at LSU
Week 11, Nov. 12 at Ole Miss
Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Austin Peay
Week 13, Nov. 26 vs. Auburn
Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game
Alabama football schedule overview
Utah State Aggies
2021 record: 11-3 (6-2 Mountain West)
All time series: Alabama leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Alabama won, 48-17 (2004)
Texas Longhorns
2021 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
All time series: Texas leads, 7-1-1
Last meeting: Alabama won, 37-21 (2010)*
* 2009-10 BCS National Championship Game
UL Monroe Warhawks
2021 record: 4-8 (2-6 Sun Belt)
All time series: Tied, 1-1
Last meeting: Alabama won, 34-0 (2015)
Vanderbilt Commodores
2021 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 59-19-4
Last meeting: Alabama won, 59-0 (2017)
Arkansas Razorbacks
2021 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 22-8
Last meeting: Alabama won, 42-35 (2021)
Texas A&M Aggies
2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 11-3
Last meeting: Texas A&M won, 41-38 (2021)
Tennessee Volunteers
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 58-38-7
Last meeting: Alabama won, 52-24 (2021)
Mississippi State Bulldogs
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 84-18-3
Last meeting: Alabama won, 49-9
LSU Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 55-26-5
Last meeting: Alabama won, 20-14 (2021)
Ole Miss Rebels
2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 53-10-2
Last meeting: Alabama won, 42-21 (2021)
Austin Peay Governors
2021 record: 6-5 (4-2 Ohio Valley)
All time series: Never played
Auburn Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 48-37-1
Last meeting: Alabama won, 24-22 (2021)
Alabama football 2021 scores
Week 1, Sept. 4
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami
Final score: Alabama 44, Miami 13
Week 2, Sept. 11
Mercer at No. 1 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 48, Mercer 14
Week 3, Sept. 18
No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida
Final score: Alabama 31, Florida 29
Week 4, Sept. 25
Southern Miss at No. 1 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14
Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 42, Ole Miss 21
Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M
Final score: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38
Week 7, Oct. 16
No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State
Final score: Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9
Week 8, Oct. 23
Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 52, Tennessee 24
Week 9, Oct. 30
Idle
Week 10, Nov. 6
LSU at No. 2 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 20, LSU 14
Week 11, Nov. 13
New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 59, NM State 3
Week 12, Nov. 20
No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 42, Arkansas 35
Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 3 Alabama at Auburn
Final score: Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (OT)
SEC Championship Game, Dec. 4
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 41, Georgia 24
College Football Playoff
Cotton Bowl semifinal
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
Final score: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
College Football Playoff
National Championship Game
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia
Final score: Georgia 33, Alabama 18
College Football Playoff
Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.
Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.
2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.