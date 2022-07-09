Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season.

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State

Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Vanderbilt

Week 5, Oct. 1 at Arkansas

Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Texas A&M

Week 7, Oct. 15 at Tennessee

Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. Mississippi State

Week 9, Oct. 29 Idle

Week 10, Nov. 5 at LSU

Week 11, Nov. 12 at Ole Miss

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Austin Peay

Week 13, Nov. 26 vs. Auburn

Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game

Utah State Aggies

2021 record: 11-3 (6-2 Mountain West)

All time series: Alabama leads, 1-0

Last meeting: Alabama won, 48-17 (2004)

Texas Longhorns

2021 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

All time series: Texas leads, 7-1-1

Last meeting: Alabama won, 37-21 (2010)*

* 2009-10 BCS National Championship Game

UL Monroe Warhawks

2021 record: 4-8 (2-6 Sun Belt)

All time series: Tied, 1-1

Last meeting: Alabama won, 34-0 (2015)

Vanderbilt Commodores

2021 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

All time series: Alabama leads, 59-19-4

Last meeting: Alabama won, 59-0 (2017)

Arkansas Razorbacks

2021 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

All time series: Alabama leads, 22-8

Last meeting: Alabama won, 42-35 (2021)

Texas A&M Aggies

2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

All time series: Alabama leads, 11-3

Last meeting: Texas A&M won, 41-38 (2021)

Tennessee Volunteers

2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

All time series: Alabama leads, 58-38-7

Last meeting: Alabama won, 52-24 (2021)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

All time series: Alabama leads, 84-18-3

Last meeting: Alabama won, 49-9

LSU Tigers

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

All time series: Alabama leads, 55-26-5

Last meeting: Alabama won, 20-14 (2021)

Ole Miss Rebels

2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

All time series: Alabama leads, 53-10-2

Last meeting: Alabama won, 42-21 (2021)

Austin Peay Governors

2021 record: 6-5 (4-2 Ohio Valley)

All time series: Never played

Auburn Tigers

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

All time series: Alabama leads, 48-37-1

Last meeting: Alabama won, 24-22 (2021)

Week 1, Sept. 4

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami

Final score: Alabama 44, Miami 13

Week 2, Sept. 11

Mercer at No. 1 Alabama

Final score: Alabama 48, Mercer 14

Week 3, Sept. 18

No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida

Final score: Alabama 31, Florida 29

Week 4, Sept. 25

Southern Miss at No. 1 Alabama

Final score: Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14

Week 5, Oct. 2

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama

Final score: Alabama 42, Ole Miss 21

Week 6, Oct. 9

No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M

Final score: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

Week 7, Oct. 16

No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State

Final score: Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

Week 8, Oct. 23

Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama

Final score: Alabama 52, Tennessee 24

Week 9, Oct. 30

Idle

Week 10, Nov. 6

LSU at No. 2 Alabama

Final score: Alabama 20, LSU 14

Week 11, Nov. 13

New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama

Final score: Alabama 59, NM State 3

Week 12, Nov. 20

No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama

Final score: Alabama 42, Arkansas 35

Week 13, Nov. 27

No. 3 Alabama at Auburn

Final score: Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (OT)

SEC Championship Game, Dec. 4

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama

Final score: Alabama 41, Georgia 24

College Football Playoff

Cotton Bowl semifinal

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

Final score: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

College Football Playoff

National Championship Game

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

Final score: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff

No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff

No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23

2018-19 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff

No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff

No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff

No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

