Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: Alabama vs. Ole Miss

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Alabama comes into the game as 12 point favorites to defeat Ole Miss on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 64.5 points

Moneyline: Alabama -500, Ole Miss +310

FPI prediction: Alabama has the 75.3 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Alabama will defeat the Rebels, 36-30, but fail to cover the spread. Ole Miss +12

What you need to know

Alabama: This could be the second year of the College Football Playoff era that the Crimson Tide aren't in the final four thanks to a pair of losses that came down to the final play of the games, at Tennessee and at LSU. There are issues in the secondary and at receiver, but the Tide still has the power and the speed to do the job, and hasn't lost back-to-back games in the regular season since 2007.

Ole Miss: Alabama native Quinshon Judkins never got a scholarship offer from the Tide, something Nick Saban admitted was a mistake recently, given how well the running back has performed this season. The freshman has 1,036 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Rebels, and leads one of college football's premier rushing attacks.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss preview, prediction

