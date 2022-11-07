Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Picks and predictions for Alabama vs. Ole Miss on the Week 11 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A pair of SEC West rivals meet up in Oxford as Alabama looks to get back on track against Ole Miss in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Alabama comes in at third place in the SEC West after losing multiple games ahead of the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, most recently a dramatic overtime loss on the road to LSU.

Ole Miss is coming off an idle week, but at No. 2 in the division with a 4-1 mark in SEC games and still have a chance to make it to Atlanta provided it wins out and gets some help owing to the Rebels' own loss at LSU a few weeks ago.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks, predictions

Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings

Week 11 college football picks: Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Alabama's chance of victory: The computer projects Alabama has the comfortable 75.3 percent chance to defeat Ole Miss on Saturday and avoid a third loss on the year.

Ole Miss' chance of victory: That leaves the Rebels with the 24.7 percent shot to defend home turf and stay in the SEC West title chase.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss point spread: Alabama comes into the game as 11.5 point favorites to take down the Rebels, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 63.5 points

Moneyline: Alabama -455, Ole Miss +345

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Central on the main CBS network and streams on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Alabama predictions: Despite the two losses, the computers still rate the Tide as the No. 3 team on the index's 131 college football rankings, owing to its projected 27.3 point per game scoring margin estimate against average teams. Bama has just the 2.8 percent chance to win the SEC and only a 16.2 percent shot to return to the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss predictions: The Rebs check in at No. 12 on the computer's rankings, projected to win 9.6 games with a 6.3 percent shot to win the SEC West.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (62 1st-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

college football ole miss
News

Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Clemson vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football team schedule, rankings
News

Notre Dame vs. Navy picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
News

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
chase brown illinois football
News

Illinois vs. Purdue picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
college football lsu large
News

LSU vs. Arkansas picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Tennessee Volunteers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Tennessee vs. Missouri picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
News

Ohio State vs. Indiana picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks