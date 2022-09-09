Alabama vs. Texas schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

Alabama vs. Texas football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 10
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Texas: Just about as big a statement game as you can have, against the No. 1 team and the dynasty of the century in your own stadium. Not many analysts forecast a win for the Longhorns, but they have the skill pieces to make it interesting, and even a respectable loss would help Texas' national reputation on the long road to being "back".
Alabama: The favorites to win the College Football Playoff return the core of a defense, led by all-world edge rusher Will Anderson, that will harangue the Longhorns line all day and make life tough for Quinn Ewers and company, while Heisman winner Bryce Young picks apart the secondary with a battery of blue-chip receiver talent.
