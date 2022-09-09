Alabama vs. Texas schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

Skip to main content

Alabama vs. Texas football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is arguably the single greatest player in college football, at any position.

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Texas: Just about as big a statement game as you can have, against the No. 1 team and the dynasty of the century in your own stadium. Not many analysts forecast a win for the Longhorns, but they have the skill pieces to make it interesting, and even a respectable loss would help Texas' national reputation on the long road to being "back".

Alabama: The favorites to win the College Football Playoff return the core of a defense, led by all-world edge rusher Will Anderson, that will harangue the Longhorns line all day and make life tough for Quinn Ewers and company, while Heisman winner Bryce Young picks apart the secondary with a battery of blue-chip receiver talent.

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

