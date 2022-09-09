Alabama vs. Texas schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

Week 2 college football schedule: How to watch Alabama vs. Texas

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Texas: Just about as big a statement game as you can have, against the No. 1 team and the dynasty of the century in your own stadium. Not many analysts forecast a win for the Longhorns, but they have the skill pieces to make it interesting, and even a respectable loss would help Texas' national reputation on the long road to being "back".

Alabama: The favorites to win the College Football Playoff return the core of a defense, led by all-world edge rusher Will Anderson, that will harangue the Longhorns line all day and make life tough for Quinn Ewers and company, while Heisman winner Bryce Young picks apart the secondary with a battery of blue-chip receiver talent.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

