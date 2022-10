Big Ten announces schedule for 2023 college football season

Just as the conference championship race is heating up across the Big Ten this season, the league has announced its full schedule for the 2023 season to come.

Naturally, most teams in the conference have known part of their schedule for the next year in some form, with dates against traditional division opponents, rivals, cross-over games, and rotational cross-over games.

Now the Big Ten has formally announced the weekly slate for the 2023 football season, with official times and TV info still to come in the future.

Next season marks the final iteration of the Big Ten schedule without future members USC and UCLA, which are set to join the conference in 2024.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Nebraska at Minnesota

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

Ohio State at Indiana

Northwestern at Rutgers

Toledo at Illinois

Utah State at Iowa

Towson at Maryland

East Carolina at Michigan

Central Michigan at Michigan State

West Virginia at Penn State

Fresno State at Purdue

Buffalo at Wisconsin

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Illinois at Kansas

Indiana State at Indiana

Iowa at Iowa State

Charlotte at Maryland

UNLV at Michigan

Richmond at Michigan State

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota

Nebraska at Colorado

UTEP at Northwestern

Youngstown State at Ohio State

Delaware at Penn State

Purdue at Virginia Tech

Temple at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Washington State

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Penn State at Illinois

Indiana vs. Louisville (Indianapolis)

Western Michigan at Iowa

Virginia at Maryland

Bowling Green at Michigan

Washington at Michigan State

Minnesota at North Carolina

NIU at Nebraska

Northwestern at Duke

Western Kentucky at Ohio State

Syracuse at Purdue

Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Iowa at Penn State

Maryland at Michigan State

Rutgers at Michigan

Minnesota at Northwestern

Wisconsin at Purdue

Florida Atlantic at Illinois

Akron at Indiana

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska

Ohio State at Notre Dame

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Illinois at Purdue

Indiana at Maryland

Michigan State at Iowa

Michigan at Nebraska

Louisiana at Minnesota

Penn State at Northwestern

Wagner at Rutgers

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

Nebraska at Illinois

Purdue at Iowa

Maryland at Ohio State

Michigan at Minnesota

Howard at Northwestern

Rutgers at Wisconsin

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Illinois at Maryland

Indiana at Michigan

Iowa at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Rutgers

Ohio State at Purdue

UMass at Penn State

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Wisconsin at Illinois

Rutgers at Indiana

Minnesota at Iowa

Michigan at Michigan State

Northwestern at Nebraska

Penn State at Ohio State

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Indiana at Penn State

Maryland at Northwestern

Michigan State at Minnesota

Purdue at Nebraska

Ohio State at Wisconsin

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Illinois at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Indiana

Iowa at Northwestern

Penn State at Maryland

Purdue at Michigan

Nebraska at Michigan State

Ohio State at Rutgers

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

Indiana at Illinois

Rutgers at Iowa

Maryland at Nebraska

Michigan at Penn State

Michigan State at Ohio State

Minnesota at Purdue

Northwestern at Wisconsin

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

Illinois at Iowa

Michigan State at Indiana

Michigan at Maryland

Minnesota at Ohio State

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Purdue at Northwestern

Rutgers at Penn State

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

Iowa at Nebraska

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

Northwestern at Illinois

Indiana at Purdue

Maryland at Rutgers

Ohio State at Michigan

Penn State at Michigan State

Wisconsin at Minnesota

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Big Ten Football Championship Game

