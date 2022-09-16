Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech on the Week 3 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech: Need to know

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs want to put the ball in the air early and often. Transfer quarterback Parker McNeil came over from Texas Tech to join coach Sonny Cumbie and develop the school's version of the Air Raid offense. And he's playing behind a defense that is aggressive, leading Conference USA with 222 takeaways in the last decade.

Clemson: The 35-12 win over Furman last week was a little closer than you'd expect from a College Football Playoff hopeful, leaving some nagging questions along the defensive alignment. D.J. Uiagalelei had arguably his best game last week, passing for 231 yards and 2 scores. Clemson is 27-2 in the month of September since 2015 and has won 35 straight at home.

More from College Football HQ

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions by computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

clemson football will shipley
Schedules

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
Florida Gators cheerleader at a recent SEC college football game.
Schedules

Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed at a college football game in the Big Ten.
Schedules

Michigan State vs. Washington schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
nc state devin leary
Schedules

NC State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
cj stroud ohio state
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Toledo football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
How far can LSU go in the Top 25 college football rankings this season?
Schedules

LSU vs. Mississippi State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
college football alabama bryce young
Schedules

Alabama vs. UL Monroe schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
sean clifford penn state
Schedules

Penn State vs. Auburn football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks