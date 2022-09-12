Skip to main content

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Clemson stays home for a second straight week, coming in at 2-0 with a date against Louisiana Tech in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

Wins over Georgia Tech and Furman kept the Tigers perfect through 2 while the Bulldogs come in at 1-1 with a loss to Missouri and a win over Stephen F. Austin.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech football picks, prediction

No need to worry about this one, Clemson fans: the Tigers have the easy 97.6 percent chance of victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

That leaves Tech with a 2.4 percent chance to upset the Tigers.

Oddsmakers are predictably one-sided, as Clemson comes into the game as 33.5 point favorites, according to the opening line at Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 54.5 points.

Clemson checks in at the No. 4 position in the latest FPI 131 college football rankings, projected to win 10.9 games this season with an 11.1 percent chance to go undefeated, and is the favorite at 56.2 percent to win the ACC.

The computer projects Clemson to be 20.1 points on average better than the teams on its schedule with a 46.0 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, and a 6.4 percent shot to win it.

AP top 25 voters kept Clemson at No. 5 in the latest Week 3 poll.

Louisiana Tech moved up 7 spots on the FPI rankings to No. 97 overall with a 67.9 percent chance to become bowl eligible this season.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

