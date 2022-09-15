College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3 games

College football Week 3 picks, predictions by computer model
Week 3 of the college football schedule is here, and it's time to see the experts' picks and predictions for this weekend's action.
What does the College Football Power Index computer prediction model think of the best games? Let's look at how the index sees the Week 3 matchups.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football picks, predictions for Week 3 schedule of games
All times Eastern
Friday college football picks
Florida State at Louisville
Fri., Sept. 16 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Florida State 54.9%
Air Force at Wyoming
Fri., Sept. 16 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Prediction: Air Force 84.2%
Saturday college football picks
No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina
Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Georgia 91.2%
UConn at No. 4 Michigan
Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Prediction: Michigan 99.3%
No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska
Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Prediction: Oklahoma 75.3%
Youngstown St. at No. 9 Kentucky
Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | SECN
Prediction: Kentucky 97.7%
Texas State at No. 17 Baylor
Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Baylor 96.9%
Purdue at Syracuse
Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Prediction: Syracuse 58.2%
Abilene Christian at Missouri
Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Prediction: Missouri 98.0%
Villanova at Army
Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Prediction: Army 87.3%
Western Kentucky at Indiana
Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Western Kentucky 54.8%
Cincinnati at Miami (OH)
Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Prediction: Cincinnati 94.2%
Towson at West Virginia
Sat., Sept. 17 | 1 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Prediction: West Virginia 95.7%
South Alabama at UCLA
Sat., Sept. 17 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: UCLA 82.6%
Ohio at Iowa State
Sat., Sept. 17 | 2 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Prediction: Iowa State 94.8%
Rutgers at Temple
Sat., Sept. 17 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Rutgers 89.6%
Old Dominion at Virginia
Sat., Sept. 17 | 2 p.m. | ACCN
Prediction: Virginia 74.9%
California at Notre Dame
Sat., Sept. 17 | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
Prediction: Notre Dame 91.1%
Tulane at Kansas State
Sat., Sept. 17 | 3 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Prediction: Kansas State 76.0%
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon
Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Prediction: Oregon 54.3%
No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Prediction: Ole Miss 87.9%
No. 22 Penn State at Auburn
Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Prediction: Penn State 61.7%
Colorado at Minnesota
Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Prediction: Minnesota 94.8%
New Mexico State at Wisconsin
Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Wisconsin 98.5%
Troy at Appalachian State
Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Appalachian State 83.7%
UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama
Sat., Sept. 17 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Prediction: Alabama 99.6%
Kansas at Houston
Sat., Sept. 17 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Prediction: Houston 78.6%
Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest
Sat., Sept. 17 | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Prediction: Wake Forest 77.2%
Colorado State at Washington State
Sat., Sept. 17 | 5 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: Washington State 88.8%
Mississippi State at LSU
Sat., Sept. 17 | 6 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: LSU 56.6%
North Carolina A&T at Duke
Sat., Sept. 17 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Duke 96.9%
Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | Fox
Prediction: Ohio State 97.4%
Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State
Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Prediction: Oklahoma State 99.7%
Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas
Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Prediction: Arkansas 99.2%
Akron at No. 15 Tennessee
Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | SECN+/ESPN+
Prediction: Tennessee 99.2%
Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State
Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Prediction: NC State 67.6%
No. 11 Michigan State at Washington
Sat, Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Prediction: Michigan State 53.4%
USF at No. 18 Florida
Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Prediction: Florida 93.9%
No. 23 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan
Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Prediction: Pittsburgh 83.1%
Nevada at Iowa
Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Iowa 89.6%
Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson
Sat., Sept. 17 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Prediction: Clemson 97.6%
UTSA at No. 21 Texas
Sat., Sept. 17 | 8 p.m. | LHN
Prediction: Texas 92.4%
No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M
Sat., Sept. 17 | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Miami 53.6%
San Diego State at No. 14 Utah
Sat., Sept. 17 | 10 p.m. | ESPN2
Prediction: Utah 95.5%
Fresno State at No. 7 USC
Sat., Sept. 17 | 10:30 p.m. | Fox
Prediction: USC 90.0%