College football games today: Bowl game schedule for Thursday, how to watch

College football schedule today: Bowl games on TV for Thursday

Your schedule for the college football bowl games set to kick off on Thursday
College football bowl season takes another giant leap forward today with three notable games on Thursday involving Power Five teams.

It all kicks off from the Bronx at Yankee Stadium with a notable ACC vs. Big Ten game between Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The action moves to the Sunshine State in the afternoon slate as Oklahoma looks to avoid its first losing season since 1988 against ACC up-and-comer Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

And that all leads into the primetime kickoff between Texas and Washington that finds two of the nation's premier quarterback talents on the same field in the Alamo Bowl live from San Antonio.

Here's what you need to know about the games on TV for Thursday.

College football bowl game schedule today

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Pinstripe Bowl
Minnesota vs. Syracuse
Thurs., Dec. 29 | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Minnesota comes in as the comfortable 10.5 point favorites against Syracuse, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 44 points | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Minnesota -500 | Syracuse +310

Spread consensus pick: Minnesota -10.5 (58% of bets are on Gophers)

FPI prediction: Minnesota has the 61.6 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with Syracuse at 38.4 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Minnesota will defeat Syracuse by an estimated score of 26.8 to 16.1 (Minnesota -10.5, Under 44)

Cheez-It Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Florida State
Thurs., Dec. 29 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Florida State -9.5 (-118) | Oklahoma +9.5 (-110)

Total: 65.5 points | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Florida State -400 | Oklahoma +275

Spread consensus pick: Florida State -9.5 (78% of bets are on Seminoles)

FPI prediction: Florida State 65.1% | Oklahoma 34.9%

Score prediction: Florida State is projected to defeat Oklahoma by a score of 37.1 to 28.2 (Oklahoma +9, Under 65.5)

Alamo Bowl
Texas vs. Washington
Thurs., Dec. 29 | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Texas -3 (-110) | Washington +3 (-118)

Total: 67.5 points | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Texas -161 | Washington +125

Spread consensus pick: Texas -3 (72% of bets are on Longhorns)

FPI prediction: Texas 75.1% | Washington 24.9%

Score prediction: Texas is projected to defeat Washington by a score of 33.8 to 30.7 (Push, Under 67.5)

College Football Playoff rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

