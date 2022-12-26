Skip to main content

Oklahoma vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Cheez-It Bowl schedule, odds, lines

Making predictions for Oklahoma vs. Florida State as the Cheez-It Bowl helps kick off the college football bowl schedule this week
College football bowl season continues this week as a pair of traditional powerhouses in different places meet in the Cheez-It Bowl as Oklahoma and Florida State square off for the big bucket of Cheez-its on Thursday.

Oklahoma is still breaking in a new head coach in Brent Venables while Florida State is finally starting to get some positive results from its choice, Mike Norvell.

Norvell has helped lead the Seminoles to their first winning season under his watch while Venables has steered the Sooners to their worst outing in more than 20 years.

Florida State got some welcome news as quarterback Jordan Travis announced he'll return for the 2023 season after helping lead an offensive renaissance this fall by passing for 22 touchdowns against only four interceptions.

A win here would give Florida State its first 10-win season since 2016 and would force Oklahoma to its first losing campaign since 1998, the year before Bob Stoops entered the picture.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida picks, predictions

Florida State prediction: The computers are siding strongly with the Seminoles, who have the 65.2 percent chance to win the game outright.

Oklahoma prediction: That leaves the Sooners with the outside 34.8 percent edge to pull off the upset, according to the projections.

Point spread: Florida State comes into the game as 10 point favorites against Oklahoma, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set the over/under mark at 66 points for the game.

Moneyline: Florida State -376 | Oklahoma +250

Spread consensus pick: Florida State -10

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Florida State will defeat Oklahoma by an estimated score of 38.0 to 28.2 to win the Cheez-It Bowl.

How to watch, stream: The game is set for Thurs., Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time and 4:30 p.m. Central time on the main ESPN network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

