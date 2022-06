College football schedule for 2022 season

The 2022 college football schedule will kick off as Week 0 begins on Saturday, Aug. 27. Here is the full slate for each week of the 2022 season for Power Five teams.

Week 0, Aug. 27

Vanderbilt at Hawaii

Nevada at New Mexico State

Austin Peay at WKU

UConn at Utah State

Duquesne at Florida State

Florida A&M at North Carolina

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin)

Wyoming at Illinois

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

North Texas at UTEP

Week 1, Sept. 1

Ball State at Tennessee

Louisiana Tech at Missouri

New Mexico State at Minnesota

VMI at Wake Forest

Northern Arizona at Arizona State

Alabama A&M at UAB

West Virginia at Pittsburgh

Penn State at Purdue

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State

Cal Poly at Fresno State

Week 1, Sept. 2

Tennessee Tech at Kansas

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan

TCU at Colorado

Temple at Duke

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

Western Michigan at Michigan State

Illinois at Indiana

Week 1, Sept. 3

Arizona at San Diego State

Kent State at Washington

Idaho at Washington State

South Dakota State at Iowa

Elon at Vanderbilt

Mercer at Auburn

Cincinnati at Arkansas

Utah at Florida

ULM at Texas

UTEP at Oklahoma

South Dakota at Kansas State

Memphis at Mississippi State

Colgate at Stanford

BYU at USF

Sam Houston at Texas A&M

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL)

Illinois State at Wisconsin

Louisville at Syracuse

Utah State at Alabama

NC State at East Carolina

Boise State at Oregon State

Bowling Green at UCLA

Buffalo at Maryland

Colorado State at Michigan

Georgia State at South Carolina

Miami (OH) at Kentucky

North Carolina at App State

North Dakota at Nebraska

Notre Dame at Ohio State

Oregon vs. Georgia (Atlanta)

Rice at USC

Richmond at Virginia

Rutgers at Boston College

Southeast Missouri at Iowa State

Troy at Ole Miss

Albany at Baylor

UC Davis at California

Week 1, Sept. 4

Florida State vs. LSU (New Orleans)

Week 1, Sept. 5

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta)

Week 2, Sept. 9

FIU at Texas State

Louisville at UCF

Week 2, Sept. 10

Marshall at Notre Dame

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Tarleton State at TCU

UNLV at California

Syracuse at UConn

Hawaii at Michigan

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech

San Jose State at Auburn

Arkansas State at Ohio State

Southern at LSU

South Carolina at Arkansas

Furman at Clemson

USC at Stanford

Wagner at Rutgers

Kansas at West Virginia

Kentucky at Florida

Alabama State at UCLA

Kent State at Oklahoma

Samford at Georgia

Southern Miss at Miami (FL)

Akron at Michigan State

Maryland at Charlotte

Iowa State at Iowa

Indiana State at Purdue

Idaho at Indiana

Houston at Texas Tech

Georgia Southern at Nebraska

Eastern Washington at Oregon

Duke at Northwestern

Mississippi State at Arizona

Colorado at Air Force

Charleston Southern at NC State

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss

Baylor at BYU

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

Appalachian State at Texas A&M

Alabama at Texas

Missouri at Kansas State

Western Illinois at Minnesota

Washington State at Wisconsin

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

Virginia at Illinois

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Southern Utah at Utah

Oregon State at Fresno State

Ohio at Penn State

North Carolina at Georgia State

Week 3, Sept. 16

Florida State at Louisville

Week 3, Sept. 17

California at Notre Dame

UConn at Michigan

UAPB at Oklahoma State

New Mexico State at Wisconsin

Abilene Christian at Missouri

Missouri State at Arkansas

SMU at Maryland

UTSA at Texas

Nevada at Iowa

Louisiana Tech at Clemson

Youngstown State at Kentucky

Vanderbilt at NIU

North Carolina A&T at Duke

Mississippi State at LSU

Georgia at South Carolina

Akron at Tennessee

Michigan State at Washington

Wofford at Virginia Tech

WKU at Indiana

Miami (FL) at Texas A&M

Liberty at Wake Forest

Kansas at Houston

Fresno State at USC

Ohio at Iowa State

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State

Colorado State at Washington State

Colorado at Minnesota

BYU at Oregon

North Dakota State at Arizona

Oklahoma at Nebraska

USF at Florida

Southern Illinois at Northwestern

ULM at Alabama

Tulane at Kansas State

Towson at West Virginia

Toledo at Ohio State

Texas Tech at NC State

Texas State at Baylor

South Alabama at UCLA

Old Dominion at Virginia

San Diego State at Utah

Rutgers at Temple

Purdue at Syracuse

Pittsburgh at Western Michigan

Penn State at Auburn

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Week 4, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Chattanooga at Illinois

Week 4, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse

Week 4, Sept. 24

Utah at Arizona State

Florida at Tennessee

Missouri at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Baylor at Iowa State

Kansas State at Oklahoma

Texas at Texas Tech

Middle Tennessee at Miami (FL)

Arizona at California

Oregon at Washington State

Stanford at Washington

UCLA at Colorado

USC at Oregon State

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Iowa at Rutgers

Minnesota at Michigan State

Boston College at Florida State

Clemson at Wake Forest

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Central Michigan at Penn State

Duke at Kansas

Georgia Tech at UCF

Indiana at Cincinnati

Kent State at Georgia

Maryland at Michigan

Miami (OH) at Northwestern

NIU at Kentucky

Bowling Green at Mississippi State

Tulsa at Ole Miss

UConn at NC State

USF at Louisville

Rhode Island at Pittsburgh

Florida Atlantic at Purdue

New Mexico at LSU

Week 5, Sept. 30

Washington at UCLA

Week 5, Oct. 1

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

Louisville at Boston College

NC State at Clemson

Virginia at Duke

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Wake Forest at Florida State

Wagner at Syracuse

Purdue at Minnesota

Northwestern at Penn State

Indiana at Nebraska

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Michigan at Iowa

Eastern Washington at Florida

SC State at South Carolina

Alabama at Arkansas

Georgia at Missouri

LSU at Auburn

Michigan State at Maryland

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Iowa State at Kansas

Oklahoma at TCU

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Texas Tech at Kansas State

West Virginia at Texas

Arizona State at USC

California at Washington State

Colorado at Arizona

Oregon State at Utah

Stanford at Oregon

Rutgers at Ohio State

Illinois at Wisconsin

Week 6, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers

Week 6, Oct. 8

BYU vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas)

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

Louisville at Virginia

North Carolina at Miami (FL)

Florida State at NC State

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Auburn at Georgia

Missouri at Florida

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

South Carolina at Kentucky

Tennessee at LSU

Texas A&M at Alabama

Kansas State at Iowa State

TCU at Kansas

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Duke at Georgia Tech

Oregon at Arizona

Oregon State at Stanford

Utah at UCLA

Washington at Arizona State

Washington State at USC

Ohio State at Michigan State

Iowa at Illinois

Michigan at Indiana

Purdue at Maryland

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Clemson at Boston College

Week 7, Oct. 13

Baylor at West Virginia

Week 7, Oct. 15

Stanford at Notre Dame

Clemson at Florida State

North Carolina at Duke

NC State at Syracuse

Arkansas at BYU

Iowa State at Texas

Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

LSU at Florida

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Kansas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at TCU

Arizona at Washington

California at Colorado

USC at Utah

Washington State at Oregon State

Maryland at Indiana

Minnesota at Illinois

Nebraska at Purdue

Penn State at Michigan

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Week 8, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech

Week 8, Oct. 22

UNLV at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Clemson

Pittsburgh at Louisville

Kansas at Baylor

Indiana at Rutgers

Northwestern at Maryland

UT Martin at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Alabama

Ole Miss at LSU

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Kansas State at TCU

Duke at Miami (FL)

Texas at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Arizona State at Stanford

Colorado at Oregon State

UCLA at Oregon

Washington at California

Iowa at Ohio State

Minnesota at Penn State

Purdue at Wisconsin

Boston College at Wake Forest

Week 9, Oct. 27

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Virginia Tech at NC State

Utah at Washington State

Week 9, Oct. 29

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Pittsburgh at North Carolina

Wake Forest at Louisville

Miami (FL) at Virginia

Northwestern at Iowa

TCU at West Virginia

Boston College at UConn

Arkansas at Auburn

Kentucky at Tennessee

Missouri at South Carolina

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Baylor at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Georgia Tech at Florida State

Arizona State at Colorado

Oregon at California

Stanford at UCLA

USC at Arizona

Ohio State at Penn State

Illinois at Nebraska

Michigan State at Michigan

Rutgers at Minnesota

Week 10, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College

Oregon State at Washington

Week 10, Nov. 5

Clemson at Notre Dame

Wake Forest at NC State

Florida State at Miami (FL)

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

North Carolina at Virginia

Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Michigan State at Illinois

Minnesota at Nebraska

Michigan at Rutgers

Tennessee at Georgia

James Madison at Louisville

Liberty at Arkansas

Ohio State at Northwestern

Penn State at Indiana

Alabama at LSU

Auburn at Mississippi State

Florida at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Missouri

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Maryland at Wisconsin

Baylor at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Texas at Kansas State

Texas Tech at TCU

West Virginia at Iowa State

Arizona at Utah

California at USC

Oregon at Colorado

UCLA at Arizona State

Washington State at Stanford

Iowa at Purdue

Week 11, Nov. 11

Colorado at USC

Week 11, Nov. 12

Maryland at Penn State

Florida State at Syracuse

Louisville at Clemson

Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech

North Carolina at Wake Forest

Pittsburgh at Virginia

Virginia Tech at Duke

Wisconsin at Iowa

Boston College at NC State

Nebraska at Michigan

Northwestern at Minnesota

Texas A&M at Auburn

Rutgers at Michigan State

Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore)

Alabama at Ole Miss

Georgia at Mississippi State

LSU at Arkansas

Missouri at Tennessee

South Carolina at Florida

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Purdue at Illinois

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Texas Tech

Kansas State at Baylor

Oklahoma at West Virginia

TCU at Texas

Arizona at UCLA

Arizona State at Washington State

California at Oregon State

Stanford at Utah

Washington at Oregon

Indiana at Ohio State

Week 12, Nov. 19

Boston College at Notre Dame

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Duke at Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech at North Carolina

Miami (FL) at Clemson

NC State at Louisville

Syracuse at Wake Forest

Iowa at Minnesota

Penn State at Rutgers

Indiana at Michigan State

Northwestern at Purdue

Georgia at Kentucky

Ohio State at Maryland

Virginia Tech at Liberty

WKU at Auburn

UMass at Texas A&M

Louisiana at Florida State

Austin Peay at Alabama

New Mexico State at Missouri

UAB at LSU

Florida at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Illinois at Michigan

Tennessee at South Carolina

Coastal Carolina at Virginia

Kansas State at West Virginia

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

TCU at Baylor

Texas at Kansas

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Colorado at Washington

Oregon State at Arizona State

Stanford at California

USC at UCLA

Utah at Oregon

Washington State at Arizona

Week 13, Nov. 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Week 13, Nov. 25

Arkansas at Missouri

Nebraska at Iowa

Arizona State at Arizona

Oregon at Oregon State

UCLA at California

Florida at Florida State

NC State at North Carolina

Week 13, Nov. 26

BYU at Stanford

Wake Forest at Duke

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Auburn at Alabama

Illinois at Northwestern

Michigan at Ohio State

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Notre Dame at USC

Purdue at Indiana

South Carolina at Clemson

Virginia at Virginia Tech

Louisville at Kentucky

LSU at Texas A&M

Syracuse at Boston College

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Baylor at Texas

Iowa State at TCU

Kansas at Kansas State

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Utah at Colorado

Washington at Washington State

Michigan State at Penn State

Rutgers at Maryland

Pittsburgh at Miami (FL)

Week 15, Dec. 10

Navy vs. Army (Philadelphia)

Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9 National Championship

