Big 12 announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 12 games

The Big 12’s Week 12 slate for Saturday, Nov. 15 is set across FOX, FS1, ESPN/ESPN2, and TNT with simulcasts on truTV and Max.

The Big 12's Week 12 slate for Saturday, Nov. 15 is set across FOX, FS1, ESPN/ESPN2, and TNT with simulcasts on truTV and Max. The headliners include TCU at BYU, Utah at Baylor and UCF at Texas Tech. All times Eastern.

Saturday, Nov. 15 (Week 12)

  • Arizona at Cincinnati — 12:00 p.m., FS1
  • Kansas State at Oklahoma State — 12:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • West Virginia at Arizona State — 1:00 p.m., TNT/truTV/Max
  • UCF at Texas Tech — 3:30 p.m., FOX
  • Utah at Baylor — 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • TCU at BYU — 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Byes: Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas

Week 12 Big 12 Preview

Arizona at Cincinnati (Noon, FS1): Cincinnati enters ranked by the AP Poll and 7-2, while Arizona is 6-3 amidst a late-season push. The Bearcats are listed as a one-score favorite and drew the national FS1 window.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (Noon, ESPNU): Kansas State sits at 4-5 and Oklahoma State is at 1-8. The Cowboys are 0-6 in conference play entering the matchup. Oklahoma State is having one of the worst seasons in program history after firing HC Mike Gundy earlier in the year.

West Virginia at Arizona State (1:00, TNT/truTV/Max): The Big 12's TNT package gets Arizona State at 6-3 and West Virginia at 4-6.

UCF at No. 9 Texas Tech (3:30, FOX): Texas Tech averages 42.1 points per game and 479.9 yards per game, both top-10 nationally, and allows 269.8 yards per game on defense. The Red Raiders are 9-1 and get a UCF team trying to play spoiler on the road.

No. 13 Utah at Baylor (7:00, ESPN2): The Bears come in at 5-4 (3-3 Big 12), while Utah enters ranked with a 7-2 mark. Both teams are coming off bye weeks.

TCU at No. 7 BYU (10:15, ESPN): BYU logs in at 8-1 after getting blasted by Texas Tech. The Cougars are averaging 33 points per game with a defense allowing 323.8 yards per game. That sets a late-night stage against a TCU team sitting at 6-3.

