College football TV schedule: Week 11 games you should be watching

Week 11 of the college football schedule is here and as the month of November marches on, we're on the verge of finishing off some division and conference races.

And getting closer to finally sorting out the final four in the College Football Playoff, with SEC and Big Ten powerhouses fighting for these coveted spots.

Georgia, the new No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, can clinch the SEC East title on Saturday with a win on the road, while newly ranked No. 4 TCU has a shot to book a spot in the Big 12 title game if it can win away, too.

But that's not all that's on the line this weekend as the schedule turns to Week 11, with only two regular season games left after Saturday.

Get your remote ready: these are the top games to keep an eye on this weekend.

Week 11 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas. A lot more than the Golden Boot is on the line in Fayetteville as Brian Kelly has LSU in position to represent the West Division in the SEC Championship Game in his first season on the job. Already beating Ole Miss and Alabama in a huge statement, LSU just has to keep winning. It has a dynamic star at quarterback in dual threat Jayden Daniels to throw the Hogs out of position, but Arkansas still has the pieces and the power to push you around at the line with some ground-and-pound, plus home-field advantage to throw a wrench into LSU's postseason dreams. 12 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free)

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss. For the first time since 2010, the Crimson Tide have lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. Two of the last three have been Ls, both on the last play of the game, and both on the road. Now comes a trip to Oxford against a 1-loss Rebel team that is among college football's best running the ball. Lane Kiffin is chomping at the bit to hand Nick Saban a third loss and jump Bama in the SEC West standings. 3:30 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV (Try for free)

No. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane. The battle for first place in the AAC, between the league's upstart contender in UCF and its current leader in Tulane, which is in the driver's seat to snap up the Group of Five's New Year's bowl bid. These teams are very evenly matched, and while UCF has the more productive offense (over 500 ypg), there are also concerns around quarterback John Rhys Plumee being available after an injury last week. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free)

No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon. Bo Nix is playing like a Heisman contender, leading a 500-plus yard offense that's won eight straight games since the opener while posting over 40 points each time out and is running for over 230 yards per game. But the Huskies are fighting their footing again after a brief midseason slump and boast quarterback Michael Penix, the nation's second-most productive passer, to test the Ducks secondary. 7 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas. The books favor Texas in this one at home against undefeated and Big 12 leader TCU, which comes in behind one of college football's most successful and efficient offenses, but also wondering if lead receiver Quentin Johnston has recovered from an ankle injury and if this unit can finally recover from a slew of slow first half starts. Texas comes in at No. 2 in the Big 12 and is in the mix to play for the conference title. 7:30 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

The other Week 11 games to have on

No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State. The books like Georgia by 16 here and it could be walking into a closer game than it expects, as MSU is 5-0 at home and working with the SEC's second-best offense. 7 p.m. on ESPN

Louisville at No. 10 Clemson. Taking that ugly L at Notre Dame could finally sink Clemson from CFP contention, but there's always a chance, provided it can win the ACC with one loss. Louisville is playing aggressively right now. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest. Drake Maye vs. Sam Hartman in a quarterback duel between rivals that have combined for 225 points in their two previous games. Carolina is on pace to make the ACC title game. 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

