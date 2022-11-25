Florida vs. Florida State prediction, game time, TV, streaming: Week 13 college football schedule

Florida vs. Florida State predictions, game time

How to watch

When: Fri., Nov. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Predictions, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Florida State comes into the game as 10 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 57.5 points

Moneyline: Florida +275 | Florida State -400

FPI prediction: Florida State has the 76.9 percent edge to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that projects winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times. FPI gives Florida the outside 23.1 percent chance to pull off the upset.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Florida State will defeat Florida, 34-23, hit the under, and cover the spread.

Where Florida is right now: Coming off a loss against SEC basement-dweller Vanderbilt and trying to avoid finishing at .500 in head coach Billy Napier's first year on the job, but working behind a strong rushing attack that averages almost 210 yards per game, and a quarterback in Anthony Richardson who is coming off a pair of 400 yard passing games.

Where Florida State is right now: Taking major strides under Mike Norvell, winning 8 games for the first time since 2016 season and getting superb play from quarterback Jordan Travis, who has 21 passing touchdowns and five rushing while hitting 63 percent of his throws during FSU's four-game win streak, during which the team has eclipsed 40 points in three outings.

