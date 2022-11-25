Skip to main content

Florida vs. Florida State prediction, game time, TV, streaming: Week 13 college football schedule

How to watch Florida vs. Florida State on the Week 13 college football schedule with updated predictions and betting lines
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings

Florida vs. Florida State predictions, game time

How to watch

When: Fri., Nov. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Predictions, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Florida State comes into the game as 10 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 57.5 points

Moneyline: Florida +275 | Florida State -400

FPI prediction: Florida State has the 76.9 percent edge to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that projects winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times. FPI gives Florida the outside 23.1 percent chance to pull off the upset.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Florida State will defeat Florida, 34-23, hit the under, and cover the spread.

Where Florida is right now: Coming off a loss against SEC basement-dweller Vanderbilt and trying to avoid finishing at .500 in head coach Billy Napier's first year on the job, but working behind a strong rushing attack that averages almost 210 yards per game, and a quarterback in Anthony Richardson who is coming off a pair of 400 yard passing games.

Where Florida State is right now: Taking major strides under Mike Norvell, winning 8 games for the first time since 2016 season and getting superb play from quarterback Jordan Travis, who has 21 passing touchdowns and five rushing while hitting 63 percent of his throws during FSU's four-game win streak, during which the team has eclipsed 40 points in three outings.

College Football Rankings

According to CFP Selection Committee

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Oregon
  10. Tennessee
  11. Penn State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Washington
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Florida State
  17. North Carolina
  18. UCLA
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Oregon State
  22. UCF
  23. Texas
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Louisville

