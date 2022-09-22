Georgia vs. Kent State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Georgia vs. Kent State football schedule today, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN+ and SECN

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Kent State: Another future victim of the Bulldogs' merciless attack for sure, but watch how the Golden Flashes run the ball early on. Marquez Cooper had over 1,200 yards rushing a year ago and Kent State ran for over 300 total a week ago in a big win against Long Island.

Georgia: College football's defending national champions have looked the part so far in 3 games, ritually humiliating the likes of Oregon and South Carolina behind an offensive blitzkrieg powered by quarterback Stetson Bennett dealing to an all-world cadre of skill targets like Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs' defense looks as good as last season despite losing all that talent to the NFL. Don't expect to see the starters for long while the D takes over sometime after the half.

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

