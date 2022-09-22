Georgia vs. Kent State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Georgia vs. Kent State football schedule today, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Georgia vs. Kent State Week 4 football game: Schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 24
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN+ and SECN
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Kent State: Another future victim of the Bulldogs' merciless attack for sure, but watch how the Golden Flashes run the ball early on. Marquez Cooper had over 1,200 yards rushing a year ago and Kent State ran for over 300 total a week ago in a big win against Long Island.
Georgia: College football's defending national champions have looked the part so far in 3 games, ritually humiliating the likes of Oregon and South Carolina behind an offensive blitzkrieg powered by quarterback Stetson Bennett dealing to an all-world cadre of skill targets like Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs' defense looks as good as last season despite losing all that talent to the NFL. Don't expect to see the starters for long while the D takes over sometime after the half.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma State
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Washington
- BYU
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh
- Miami