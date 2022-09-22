Georgia vs. Kent State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Week 4 college football schedule: Georgia vs. Kent State

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN+ and SECN

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Kent State: Another future victim of the Bulldogs' merciless attack for sure, but watch how the Golden Flashes run the ball early on. Marquez Cooper had over 1,200 yards rushing a year ago and Kent State ran for over 300 total a week ago in a big win against Long Island.

Georgia: College football's defending national champions have looked the part so far in 3 games, ritually humiliating the likes of Oregon and South Carolina behind an offensive blitzkrieg powered by quarterback Stetson Bennett dealing to an all-world cadre of skill targets like Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs' defense looks as good as last season despite losing all that talent to the NFL. Don't expect to see the starters for long while the D takes over sometime after the half.

Georgia vs. Kent State football preview, prediction

Georgia vs. Kent State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 4 picks, predictions against the spread

ESPN computer predicts college football's best and worst teams

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced

Week 4 college football game odds, point spreads, betting lines

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 4

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial today

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook