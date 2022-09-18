Skip to main content

Georgia vs. Kent State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College Football Power Index picks, predictions for Georgia vs. Kent State
Georgia is once again the near consensus No. 1 team in the nation as it returns home in a non-conference battle with Kent State in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

The defending College Football Playoff national champions have dominated in three games so far, including last week's SEC opener against South Carolina.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Georgia vs. Kent State spread, predictions

As expected, Georgia is the overwhelming favorite to win the game, with a projected 99.2 percent chance to defeat the Golden Flashes in Week 4.

By contrast, Kent State has the slim 0.8 percent shot to upset the Bulldogs.

The oddsmakers predict an easy victory for Georgia, which comes in as the 44 point favorite in the game, according to the opening point spread and game line.

Georgia moved into the No. 1 position in the computer's 131 college football rankings this week, projected to win 12.0 games on the year with a 80.3 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, the nation's best mark.

FPI predicts that Georgia will be 29.3 points better on average than the teams on its schedule and has a 32.5 percent chance to go undefeated.

AP top 25 voters named Georgia the No. 1 team in the Week 4 poll.

Kent State checks in at No. 96 overall on the index rankings, projected to win 6.5 games this season and to be 7.4 points worse than the teams on its schedule.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
