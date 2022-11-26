LSU vs. Texas A&M pick, prediction, game time, stream: Week 13 college football schedule

LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, game time

How to watch, stream

When: Sat., Nov. 26

Time: 6 p.m. Central

TV: ESPN network

Point spread, lines, predictions

Point spread: LSU comes into the game as 10 point favorites against Texas A&M, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 47 points

Moneyline: LSU -400 | Texas A&M +275

Where LSU is right now: Clinging to the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings and needing a win here and then against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game to get playoff consideration in Brian Kelly's first season. Thanks in huge part to Jayden Daniels, the gifted dual-threat quarterback who leads the team in rushing and has just two interceptions on the season.

Where Texas A&M is right now: Topping the list of underachieving teams in college football this season after signing what 247Sports called the greatest recruiting class in modern history. With no bowl game to prepare for, this is it for the Aggies, who have some very expensive questions to ask themselves this offseason. Is this enough to sack Jimbo, or will the school consider (and pray) that this season was an outlier in the grand scheme of things?

FPI prediction: LSU comes in with the comfortable 73.3 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times. Texas A&M has the outside 26.7 percent shot to defend its home field.

College Football HQ prediction: Talk about a motivation gap, as LSU looks further along a few months into the Brian Kelly regime than A&M does a few years into the Fisher era. It's hard to see the Ags generating too much against LSU's front seven, led by the linebacker machine Harold Perkins, dominating center field. And with a playoff spot still up for grabs, the dynamic and careful Daniels is enough to justify the double-digit spread on the road. Our projections indicate that LSU will defeat Texas A&M, 30 to 17, and cover the spread. The pick: LSU -10

