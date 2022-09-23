Minnesota vs. Michigan State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Minnesota vs. Michigan State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Minnesota and Michigan State square off in the Big Ten on the Week 4 college football schedule
Mohamed Ibrahim carries the ball for Minnesota at a college football game in the Big Ten.

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Minnesota: The Big Ten West hopefuls are off to a solid 3-0 start as they open conference play behind a proven 1-2 offensive punch with veterans at quarterback in Tanner Morgan and running back in Mo Ibrahim. The latter is averaging a tough 154.7 rushing yards per game and has scored 7 times already. Minnesota lost top receiver Chris Autman-Bell to injury, leaving tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford the team's next-best target. The Gophers also boast the 2nd ranked total defense in FBS, allowing just 17 total points and 170 yards per game.

Michigan State: Coming off a cross-country loss at then-unranked Washington as the 11th ranked team, Sparty is now itself unranked as it returns home to start the rebuild on one of college football's worst pass defenses. Payton Thorne is coming off a 323 yard passing performance in the loss and is 3rd in the Big Ten with 7 passing TDs so far.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

