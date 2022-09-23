Minnesota vs. Michigan State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Minnesota vs. Michigan State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 24
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Minnesota: The Big Ten West hopefuls are off to a solid 3-0 start as they open conference play behind a proven 1-2 offensive punch with veterans at quarterback in Tanner Morgan and running back in Mo Ibrahim. The latter is averaging a tough 154.7 rushing yards per game and has scored 7 times already. Minnesota lost top receiver Chris Autman-Bell to injury, leaving tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford the team's next-best target. The Gophers also boast the 2nd ranked total defense in FBS, allowing just 17 total points and 170 yards per game.
Michigan State: Coming off a cross-country loss at then-unranked Washington as the 11th ranked team, Sparty is now itself unranked as it returns home to start the rebuild on one of college football's worst pass defenses. Payton Thorne is coming off a 323 yard passing performance in the loss and is 3rd in the Big Ten with 7 passing TDs so far.
