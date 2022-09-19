Skip to main content

Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for Michigan State vs. Minnesota on the Week 4 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A pair of old Big Ten rivals meet up in the conference opener as Michigan State hosts Minnesota in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

Michigan State returns home after a costly loss at Washington, dropping out of the top 25 rankings, while Minnesota is perfect through 3 games, outscoring opponents 149-17.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, spread, lines, predictions

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed at a college football game in the Big Ten.

Week 4 college football schedule: Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Football Power Index is going with the home team this week, as Michigan State has the 60.8 percent chance to defeat the Gophers on Saturday.

Minnesota has the 39.2 percent shot to beat the Spartans on the road.

The oddsmakers take an alternate view, naming Minnesota as the narrow 3 point favorites, according to the line set at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 51 points.

Michigan State checks in at No. 16 overall in the latest 131 college football rankings set by the index computer, and is projected to win 6.9 games on the season after moving down 5 spots following last week's loss.

MSU is an estimated 13.0 points better on average than the teams on its schedule, according to FPI projections.

Minnesota moved up 5 spots to the No. 18 position on the index, projected to win 8.9 games on the year and be 12.3 points better than its opponents.

AP top 25 voters did not include either team in their latest Week 4 poll

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama 
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky 
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

tanner morgan minnesota
News

Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
north carolina football (1)
News

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.
News

Florida vs. Tennessee odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
sam hartman wake forest
News

Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
michigan wolverines football
News

Michigan vs. Maryland odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
News

Georgia vs. Kent State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
Rankings

AP top 25 poll: Georgia stays at No. 1 in Week 4 college football rankings

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football
Rankings

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced

By James Parks