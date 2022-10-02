Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores

Scores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook

Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Vikings vs. Saints

Sun., Oct. 2 | 9:30 a.m. | NFLN

Line: Vikings -3.5

FPI pick: Vikings 50.6%

Browns at Falcons

Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Line: Browns -1.5

FPI pick: Browns 52.5%

Commanders at Cowboys

Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | Fox

Line: Cowboys -3.5

FPI pick: Commanders 53.8%

Seahawks at Lions

Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | Fox

Line: Lions -3.5

FPI pick: Lions 62.7%

Titans at Colts

Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | Fox

Line: Colts -3.5

FPI pick: Colts 60.5%

Bears at Giants

Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | Fox

Line: Giants -2.5

FPI pick: Giants 68.7%

Jaguars at Eagles

Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Line: Eagles -7.5

FPI pick: Eagles 66.2%

Jets at Steelers

Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Line: Steelers -4.5

FPI pick: Steelers 64.4%

Bills at Ravens

Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Line: Bills -2.5

FPI pick: Ravens 54.1%

Chargers at Texans

Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Line: Chargers -5.5

FPI pick: Chargers 67.6%

Cardinals at Panthers

Sun., Oct. 2 | 4:05 p.m. | Fox

Line: Panthers -1

FPI pick: Panthers 54.6%

Patriots at Packers

Sun., Oct. 2 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Line: Packers -9.5

FPI pick: Packers 89.5%

Broncos at Raiders

Sun., Oct. 2 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Line: Raiders -2.5

FPI pick: Raiders 58.5%

Chiefs at Buccaneers

Sun., Oct. 2 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Line: Buccaneers -1

FPI pick: Buccaneers 62.6%

Rams at 49ers

Mon., Oct. 3 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

Line: 49ers -1.5

FPI pick: Rams 60.4%

