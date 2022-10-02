Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores

Skip to main content

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4

Your look at the NFL football games today on the Week 4 schedule

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 games

Scores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook

Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Vikings vs. Saints
Sun., Oct. 2 | 9:30 a.m. | NFLN
Line: Vikings -3.5
FPI pick: Vikings 50.6%

Browns at Falcons
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Browns -1.5
FPI pick: Browns 52.5%

Commanders at Cowboys
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Line: Cowboys -3.5
FPI pick: Commanders 53.8%

Seahawks at Lions
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Line: Lions -3.5
FPI pick: Lions 62.7%

Titans at Colts
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Line: Colts -3.5
FPI pick: Colts 60.5%

Bears at Giants
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Line: Giants -2.5
FPI pick: Giants 68.7%

Jaguars at Eagles
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Eagles -7.5
FPI pick: Eagles 66.2%

Jets at Steelers
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Steelers -4.5
FPI pick: Steelers 64.4%

Bills at Ravens
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Bills -2.5
FPI pick: Ravens 54.1%

Chargers at Texans
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Line: Chargers -5.5
FPI pick: Chargers 67.6%

Cardinals at Panthers
Sun., Oct. 2 | 4:05 p.m. | Fox
Line: Panthers -1
FPI pick: Panthers 54.6%

Patriots at Packers
Sun., Oct. 2 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Line: Packers -9.5
FPI pick: Packers 89.5%

Broncos at Raiders
Sun., Oct. 2 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Line: Raiders -2.5
FPI pick: Raiders 58.5%

Chiefs at Buccaneers
Sun., Oct. 2 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Line: Buccaneers -1
FPI pick: Buccaneers 62.6%

Rams at 49ers
Mon., Oct. 3 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: 49ers -1.5
FPI pick: Rams 60.4%

2022 NFL Football Schedule

Thursday Night Football schedule

Sunday Night Football schedule

Monday Night Football schedule

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

NFL schedule, scores
Schedules

Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

When the Top 25 college football rankings will be released

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Rankings

College football power rankings for Week 6

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 6

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football Week 5 heroes, zeroes: Kansas trending up, Oklahoma in trouble

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
News

Bryce Young injury: Nick Saban updates Alabama QB's status

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Clemson star Bryan Bresee out vs. NC State with new medical issue

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
News

Dillon Gabriel injury: Oklahoma QB suffers brutal hit to the head

By James Parks