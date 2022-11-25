Ohio State vs. Michigan prediction, picks, game time, TV, live stream

Ohio State vs. Michigan pick, prediction, game time, TV channel, streaming info

Ohio State vs. Michigan prediction, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 26

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Ohio State comes into the game as 8 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 55.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan +240 | Ohio State -333

FPI prediction: Ohio State has the comfortable 71.8 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that projects winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times. Michigan has the 28.2 percent edge to upset the Buckeyes, per FPI.

Where Michigan is right now: The No.3 ranked Wolverines have passed every test and maintained the standard they created during last year's College Football Playoff run, especially running the ball, but there are concerns around the team's top two options with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards both dealing with injuries.

Where Ohio State is right now: This lightning offense has taken a slight step back thanks to the injury-induced absence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, in addition to lead running back TreVeyon Henderson in recent weeks. But this unit can still move when CJ Stroud has the time to work his deep-field threats. Ohio State has revenge on its mind after losing this game a year ago with a CFP berth on the line.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Ohio State will defeat Michigan, 31-27, fail to cover the spread, and hit the over.

