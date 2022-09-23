Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time

Week 4 college football schedule: Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Kansas State: The Wildcats rank 3rd nationally in pass defense efficiency and 2nd with 7 intercepted passes, a unit that can test OU's perimeter game, but Deuce Vaughn is the key to a K-State victory: the versatile running back went over 100 rec yards in his last 2 against the Sooners and is posting almost 130 all-purpose yards of offense each time out. Kansas State has taken 2 of the last 3 against Oklahoma when OU was top 5 ranked each time and the Wildcats were unranked.

Oklahoma: Transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been a godsend for 1st year coach Brent Venables, bringing a dynamic style of play to the position, not throwing an interception in 78 pass attempts and boasting elite speed of his own off the edge and in space. Marvin Mims is a reliable target with 310 yards on the year so far, while OU's backfield tears through defenses at a rate of 235 yards per game, good for 15th in college football.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma football preview, prediction

College football Week 4 picks, predictions against the spread

ESPN computer predicts college football's best and worst teams

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced

Week 4 college football game odds, point spreads, betting lines

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 4

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial today

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook