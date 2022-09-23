Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State football game schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Kansas State: The Wildcats rank 3rd nationally in pass defense efficiency and 2nd with 7 intercepted passes, a unit that can test OU's perimeter game, but Deuce Vaughn is the key to a K-State victory: the versatile running back went over 100 rec yards in his last 2 against the Sooners and is posting almost 130 all-purpose yards of offense each time out. Kansas State has taken 2 of the last 3 against Oklahoma when OU was top 5 ranked each time and the Wildcats were unranked.

Oklahoma: Transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been a godsend for 1st year coach Brent Venables, bringing a dynamic style of play to the position, not throwing an interception in 78 pass attempts and boasting elite speed of his own off the edge and in space. Marvin Mims is a reliable target with 310 yards on the year so far, while OU's backfield tears through defenses at a rate of 235 yards per game, good for 15th in college football.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

