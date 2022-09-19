Skip to main content

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State on the Week 4 college football schedule
A pair of old Big 12 rivals meet up as Oklahoma hosts Kansas State in both teams' conference opener in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

OU is perfect through 3 games and coming off a statement rout over rival Nebraska, while KSU is 2-1 with a 7-point loss to Tulane last weekend.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

Football Power Index favors the Sooners, which have the strong 84.3 percent chance of victory in the game, according to the computer.

Kansas State has the 15.7 percent shot at upsetting Oklahoma.

The oddsmakers also favor OU, which comes into the game as 13 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 52 points for the matchup.

Oklahoma checks in as the No. 9 team in the computer's 131 college football rankings, a 6 point jump after last week's win at Nebraska.

OU is projected to win 9.9 games on the season with a 42.1 percent chance to win the Big 12, and a 16.0 percent shot to make the College Football Playoff.

The index estimates that Oklahoma is 18.0 points better on average than each team on its schedule, while Kansas State is 7.0 projected points better than its opponents.

Kansas State comes in as the No. 37 team in the FPI's national polling, estimated to win 5.6 games, with a 57.1 percent chance to become bowl eligible.

AP top 25 voters kept Oklahoma in the No. 6 position in the Week 4 poll.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

