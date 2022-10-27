Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Kansas State -1.5

Oklahoma State ATS: 5-2

Kansas State ATS: 4-2-1

Over/under: 56

Moneyline: OSU +100, KSU -125

FPI pick: Oklahoma State 54.1%

What you need to know

No. 9 Oklahoma State: Three points keep the Cowboys from being undefeated up to now, but this is still a contender in the Big 12 with a 6-1 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the conference. OSU scored the final 17 points to close out a big win over Texas last week, one important test of this team's resilience, but there are more to come, including this week.

No. 22 Kansas State: Another team whose only conference loss is to TCU, the Wildcats also took the L against a now-ranked Tulane earlier this year. There are questions about quarterback Adrian Martinez's health, and his absence cuts into this team's otherwise-stellar rushing production. Will Howard led four scoring drives in reserve against the Frogs, but the offense stalled after that. The winner of this one moves into second place in the Big 12 standings.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

