Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up in a battle of top 25 ranked teams as Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday.

Oklahoma State is coming off a statement win over Texas last weekend and sitting at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 competition with a loss to TCU.

Kansas State led that TCU team much of last Saturday, but succumbed to the Horned Frogs' comeback, dropping to 5-2 and 3-1 in conference play.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Week 9 college football picks: Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

The computer is siding with the visiting team this week, as Oklahoma State has the 54.1 percent chance to defeat Kansas State on Saturday.

That leaves the Wildcats the competitive 45.9 percent shot to take down the Cowboys and avoid a third loss this season.

The oddsmakers project a very close game, with Kansas State coming in the narrow 1.5 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 58 points for the matchup.

Oklahoma State checks in at No. 14 on the index's 131 college football rankings, projected to win 9.6 games this season and be 13.7 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

Kansas State owns the No. 23 position on the computer's rankings owing to its projected 9.7 point per game advantage over average teams, and is estimated to win 7.5 games this year.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

