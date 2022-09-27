South Carolina moves SC State football game due to Hurricane Ian

South Carolina was set to play SC State on Saturday at noon Eastern, but with Hurricane Ian approaching the area, that game is now moved.

The school announced that it will host SC State on Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern time because of the potential impact of the incoming storm.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner confirmed the move.

"Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area,it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon," Tanner said.

"I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buggy Pough, the South Carolina State administration, and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule."

As of Tuesday morning, meteorologists have named Hurricane Ian a Category 3 storm that has already made landfall in Cuba.

Experts believe the storm will strengthen and move north through the Gulf of Mexico and impact the western part of Florida around Tampa on Wednesday.

The storm will then move north through Florida, into the southern part of Georgia, and then to South Carolina by the weekend, according to projections.

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

South Carolina believes it can play the football game before the storm arrives.

"Based on the current forecast and expected weather conditions as well as information from our campus, state, and local law enforcement agencies, at this time, the University is confident in our ability to host the game on Thursday at Williams-Brice Stadium," Tanner said.

"We will be able to staff traffic, law enforcement, security, and other game day operations. The safety of everyone affected by the storm and the minimization of the impact on emergency personnel were the most important factors considered in making the decision."

South Carolina said fans who have tickets for Saturday will be able to use them for the new Thursday night game.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook