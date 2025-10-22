Greg McElroy picks winner of Alabama-South Carolina matchup
The Alabama Crimson Tide enter Week 9 riding a six-game winning streak and a growing sense of rhythm under head coach Kalen DeBoer. The team’s blend of balance on both sides of the ball has lifted them back into the national spotlight and into the College Football Playoff picture.
South Carolina, meanwhile, is reeling. The Gamecocks have dropped four of their last five and are fighting to salvage a once-promising season. Their offense has struggled to sustain drives, and frustration in Columbia is starting to boil over as fans voice their discontent with offensive coordinator Mike Shula.
College football analyst Greg McElroy broke down the matchup on Always College Football, pointing to Alabama’s steadiness to provide the edge over South Carolina’s offensive inconsistencies. “I’m taking Alabama,” McElroy said. “But I would not be surprised if this is a low-scoring, close, competitive football game for three-plus quarters. Probably lean toward taking the points in this one. I think it’s going to be a close game, but I do think Alabama prevails in what will be a gutsy win on the road at Williams-Brice.”
Alabama’s Offense, Turnover Margin Give Edge Over South Carolina
McElroy credited offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for reshaping Alabama’s offense into a creative, efficient unit. The Crimson Tide rank among the top 20 nationally in third-down conversions and passing yards per game, with Ty Simpson boasting an 18-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His quick decision-making and comfort in Grubb’s system have made Alabama one of the most disciplined teams in the SEC, ranking 34th in fewest penalty yards and fourth in turnover margin at plus-nine.
Defensively, Kane Wommack’s group has been opportunistic, forcing short fields and key takeaways that swing momentum. McElroy emphasized Alabama’s ability to capitalize on mistakes, pointing to plays like Xavion Brown’s interception return against Tennessee as an example of how the defense creates points.
For South Carolina, McElroy cited major protection issues up front. The Gamecocks have allowed 26 sacks and 50 tackles for loss, leaving quarterback LaNorris Sellers with little time to operate. Sellers’ athleticism has kept the offense afloat, but sustained drives have been rare. The team ranks near the bottom of the FBS in total and rushing offense, converting just 44.4% of third downs and scoring on only 71.4% of red zone trips.
South Carolina’s best hope lies in pass rusher Dylan Stewart, whose return to full strength could help slow Simpson. But McElroy noted that Alabama’s tempo and versatility could neutralize that edge. “It’s important for Ty Simpson to get the ball out of his hands quickly,” he said. “This will be a lot of strain on the Gamecock secondary for four quarters if the pass rush cannot consistently disrupt.”
Alabama’s efficient passing attack and defensive opportunism make it the favorite, and McElroy expects DeBoer’s group to continue its steady climb. The Crimson Tide will face South Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.