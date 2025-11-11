Greg McElroy predicts three-touchdown SEC blowout in Week 12
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has his team undefeated heading into Week 12, and ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy believes that perfect record will stay intact. On Tuesday’s episode of Always College Football, McElroy forecasted a one-sided result when the Texas A&M Aggies host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at Kyle Field.
McElroy picked the Aggies to win by at least 21 points, pointing to the contrast in both team’s momentum and execution. “I think A&M’s just way too complete and good on defense to get beat. The only way they get beat is if they beat themselves. Give me the Aggies by 21 points or more,” McElroy said.
South Carolina enters the matchup 3-6 overall and 1-6 in SEC play after another disappointing offensive outing. Meanwhile, Texas A&M sits at 9-0 with a top-20 rushing attack, a stifling defensive front, and a chance to reach double-digit wins for the first time under Elko.
McElroy Cites Texas A&M's Defensive Edge, Run Game As Decisive Factors
During the show, McElroy broke down why he expects Texas A&M to dominate this matchup. He highlighted the Aggies’ depth on both sides of the ball and South Carolina’s struggles to find consistency offensively after recent staff changes. “The Gamecocks are reeling,” he said. “They fired the offensive line coach, then the offensive coordinator. It’s been a challenge all season long for South Carolina to manufacture any offense against quality defensive competition.”
McElroy noted that South Carolina is 0-5 all time at Kyle Field and faces one of the nation’s best third-down defenses. The Aggies lead the FBS by allowing opponents to convert just under 24 percent of attempts. He added that the Gamecocks’ inability to run the ball effectively makes sustained drives nearly impossible.
“They’ve got to hit some big plays,” McElroy said. “They’re not built to go 10, 11, 12 plays against this Aggie defense.”
Statistically, Texas A&M’s balance supports his prediction. Quarterback Marcel Reed has thrown for 2,193 yards and 19 touchdowns while running back Rueben Owens leads the ground game with 542 yards and five scores. South Carolina’s defense, which ranks 82nd nationally against the run, could struggle to contain that production.
The Aggies will host the Gamecocks on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.