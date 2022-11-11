Tennessee vs. Missouri prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: Tennessee vs. Missouri

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Tennessee comes into the game as comfortable 20.5 point favorites to defeat Missouri, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 56.5 points

Moneyline: Tennessee -1786, Missouri +800

FPI prediction: Tennessee has the huge 92.8 percent chance to beat Missouri and win outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using scores and past schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Tennessee will win the game, 47-17, and cover the spread. Tennessee -20.5

What you need to know

Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz, fresh off signing his contract extension, has three chances to win the two games needed to become bowl eligible, coming in at 4-5 on the year. He has two pieces that can lift this offense in quarterback Brady Cook, who is 6th in the SEC in pass completions, and receiver Luther Burden who, though dealing with injury issues lately, is the team's most explosive offensive threat.

Tennessee: The perfect season went down the drain as the Vols' pyrotechnic offense had no answer for Georgia's defensive attack last week, but a berth in the College Football Playoff is more than still in sight as the team comes in at No. 5 in the rankings, behind a trio of teams that can still lose before all is said and done.

