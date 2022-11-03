Texas vs. Kansas State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 6 p.m. Central

TV: FS1 network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Texas comes into the game as narrow 2.5 point favorites to defeat Kansas State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The books set the over/under mark at 54.5 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Texas -150, Kansas State +115

FPI prediction: Texas has the 61.9 percent chance to beat Kansas State on Saturday, according to the Football Power Index computer that simulates games 20,000 times. K-State has the 38.1 percent shot to defend its home field.

What you need to know

Rankings reflect the College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 24 Texas: College Football Playoff selectors liked what they saw from the Longhorns, putting this team just inside their top 25, unlike AP voters, who didn't. Texas needs this game, one of three upcoming against the teams ahead of it in the Big 12 standings right now. Quinn Ewers has definitely given this offense a much-needed jolt, but the team is coming off an ugly loss at Oklahoma State, which Texas' opponent this week just beat the stuffings out of.

No. 13 Kansas State: The Wildcats are in a good mood after thrashing the Cowboys in a 48-0 decision at home last weekend. Backup quarterback Will Howard almost hit 300 yards passing and threw four touchdown passes while Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and scored another TD. K-State sits at No. 2 in the conference title chase and is in position to hold off all other contenders.

According to the CFP Selection Committee

