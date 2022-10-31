Texas vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

Texas vs. Kansas State odds, spread, lines: Week 10 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for Texas vs. Kansas State on the Week 10 college football schedule with updated point spreads and betting lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up in Manhattan as Texas goes on the road to Kansas State in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday.

Texas comes in at 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play and off the idle week following a loss at Oklahoma State.

Kansas State is 4-1 in conference matchups and 6-2 overall with losses to Tulane and TCU, both ranked, and coming off a 48-0 rout over Oklahoma State.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model project the game.

Texas vs. Kansas State picks, predictions

Texas football cheerleaders at a college football game in the Big 12.

Week 10 college football picks: Texas vs. Kansas State

Texas' chance of victory: The computer estimates that the Longhorns have the 61.8 percent chance to defeat Kansas State and become bowl eligible.

Kansas State's chance of victory: That leaves the Wildcats with a 38.2 percent shot to beat Texas and move one step closer to the Big 12 title game.

Texas vs. Kansas State spread: The oddsmakers are siding with Texas, which comes into the game as narrow 2.5 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 54.5 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Texas -150, Kansas State +115

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. Central on FS1.

Texas predictions: FPI projects the Longhorns lead the Big 12 as being 18.6 points better than an average team on a neutral field, expected to win 8.1 games this season, and has a 25.9 percent shot to win the Big 12 championship.

Kansas State predictions: The computer predicts the Wildcats will win 8.4 games this season and be 12.8 points better than an average team, with a 20.1 percent chance to win the Big 12.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

