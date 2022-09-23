Texas vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Texas vs. Texas Tech football game schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

How to watch Texas and Texas Tech square off in the Big 12 on the Week 4 college football schedule on Saturday
Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Texas: It starts with running back Bijan Robinson, who the Longhorns want to set against Tech's talented front seven to determine pace early in the game. Robinson leads the Big 12 with 147.67 yards per game and 12 points per game, in addition to placing 2nd in the league with 104 rush ypg and 311 total ground yards. He's also over 100 yards receiving for a near 19 ypc average and another score off 7 catches.

Texas Tech: Donovan Smith has played admirably well at quarterback, good for almost 65% passing, but has 5 interceptions in the last two games and has absorbed 10 sacks. But it's defensive line that has emerged as the strength of this team, plugging up running lanes and getting push off the edges, ranking 9th in FBS allowing just over 2 ypc, surrenders 82.7 rush ypg, and is top 20 nationally allowing fewer than 90 rushing ypg and all of 0.7 rushing touchdowns per week.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

