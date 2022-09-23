Texas vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Week 4 college football schedule: Texas vs. Texas Tech

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Texas: It starts with running back Bijan Robinson, who the Longhorns want to set against Tech's talented front seven to determine pace early in the game. Robinson leads the Big 12 with 147.67 yards per game and 12 points per game, in addition to placing 2nd in the league with 104 rush ypg and 311 total ground yards. He's also over 100 yards receiving for a near 19 ypc average and another score off 7 catches.

Texas Tech: Donovan Smith has played admirably well at quarterback, good for almost 65% passing, but has 5 interceptions in the last two games and has absorbed 10 sacks. But it's defensive line that has emerged as the strength of this team, plugging up running lanes and getting push off the edges, ranking 9th in FBS allowing just over 2 ypc, surrenders 82.7 rush ypg, and is top 20 nationally allowing fewer than 90 rushing ypg and all of 0.7 rushing touchdowns per week.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

